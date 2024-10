City of Wichita to propose water and sewer rate increase for 2025

The city of Wichita will likely increase water and sewer rates next year.

Thanks to record inflation, the cost of chemicals needed to treat the water have increased, up $2 million over the last 3 years. Energy and personnel costs have gone up as well.

The proposed increase would be $3.21 a month for customers who use 3,750 gallons of water or less. A mid-volume water user up to 7,500 gallons would pay an additional $4.79 a month.

This proposal could be refined before a formal presentation and vote in December.

On a related note, the city is considering seven proposals on what to do with the current water treatment plant once the new Northwest water facility officially comes on line in April of 2025.

The city says the old and new plant will work concurrently for 8-12 months after April 1. Past that, the city could tear down the old plant or prep it to be an emergency backup, should something go wrong with the new plant.

City staff will study this issue more before any formal presentation and vote by the council occurs.