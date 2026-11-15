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🛒 Knoxville Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Part‑Time & Full‑Time Roles
Knoxville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to niche fitness and grocery spots. Good mix of entry‑level roles and leadership tracks if you’re ready to move up.
Front Desk Opener
Employer: CLUB4 Fitness
Location: Knoxville, TN (Kingston area)
Type: Part-time (early mornings, weekdays)
As the first face members see, you’ll open the gym at 5 a.m., handle check-ins, basic account questions, cash deposits, and light cleaning. Great fit if you’re reliable, love fitness, and want your workday done by early afternoon.
Entertainment Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2310
Location: 3051 Kinzel Way, Knoxville, TN 37924
Type: Full-time (mid & closing shifts)
Pay: $15–$28/hour + incentives and possible shift premiums
Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, keep displays stocked and sharp, and move new product to the floor. Comes with Walmart health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U.
Merchandiser – FT Leader, West Town
Employer: Altar’d State
Location: West Town Mall, Knoxville, TN
Type: Full-time
Lead visual merchandising and seasonal décor, style windows and mannequins, and coach the team on presentation and guest service. Good for someone with at least 1 year of merchandising who loves fashion and creative displays.
Part Time Branch Sales Associate – HVAC Products
Employer: Carrier Enterprise
Location: Knoxville, TN
Type: Part-time
Be the go‑to person at the counter for HVAC pros—answer questions, process orders, help with inventory, and support warehouse tasks. Ideal if you like technical products and want a path toward full‑time in a stable industry.
Part-Time (20 Hours) Associate Banker – Cumberland Ave
Employer: JPMorgan Chase
Location: Knoxville, TN (Cumberland Ave branch – new build)
Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)
Welcome clients, help with everyday banking, open new accounts, and teach customers how to use Chase’s digital tools. Good step if you have customer service experience and want to break into banking with strong benefits.
Retail Sales Associate
Employer: Best Buy
Location: Knoxville, TN
Type: Part-time
Help shoppers find the right tech, do demos, ring up sales, and support curbside and in‑store pickup. Comes with competitive pay, solid employee discount, and benefits options even for part‑time.
Food/Consumables Team Associate
Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #3959
Location: 3120 McKamey Rd, Knoxville, TN 37921
Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)
Pay: $15–$28/hour + incentives and possible premiums
Stock and merchandise grocery items, build seasonal displays, and help customers find what they need. Includes access to Walmart health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and fully paid education programs.
Full Time – Merchandising Service Associate (Day)
Employer: Lowe’s
Location: Knoxville, TN
Type: Full-time (day shift, weekdays)
Set and refresh product displays, update signage and pricing, and keep aisles easy to shop. Nice if you want steady weekday hours, benefits, and a physical job that’s more behind‑the‑scenes than customer‑heavy.
Produce and Floral Manager
Employer: The Fresh Market
Location: Knoxville, TN
Type: Full-time
Lead the produce and floral department—ordering, inventory, shrink control, and team training—while helping guests with fresh items and trays. Offers a 30% team member discount, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits.
Store Shift Lead
Employer: Murphy USA
Location: Knoxville, TN
Type: Part-time (leadership, can work up to full weeks)
Pay (TN): $10.25–$14.00/hour
Run shifts at a busy gas and convenience store—help customers, handle cash, support the manager, and keep the store stocked and clean. Includes daily pay access, 401(k) with strong match, PTO, and growth path to Assistant Manager.
Assistant Store Manager
Employer: Murphy USA
Location: Knoxville, TN
Type: Part-time with opportunity to work up to 40 hours
Pay (TN): $11.50–$18.00/hour
Entry‑level management role where you assist with customer service, cash handling, and daily operations. Comes with store commissions, daily pay access, PTO, health benefits, and a clear path to Store Manager.
Cashier
Employer: Not listed
Location: Knoxville, TN
Type: Full-time (around 40 hours/week)
Pay: $12.00/hour
Run the register, help customers find products, and keep shelves stocked and the store clean. Good fit if you want steady hours and straightforward retail work with lots of customer interaction.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Knoxville roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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