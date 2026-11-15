Knoxville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to niche fitness and grocery spots. Good mix of entry‑level roles and leadership tracks if you’re ready to move up.

Employer: CLUB4 Fitness

Location: Knoxville, TN (Kingston area)

Type: Part-time (early mornings, weekdays)

As the first face members see, you’ll open the gym at 5 a.m., handle check-ins, basic account questions, cash deposits, and light cleaning. Great fit if you’re reliable, love fitness, and want your workday done by early afternoon.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2310

Location: 3051 Kinzel Way, Knoxville, TN 37924

Type: Full-time (mid & closing shifts)

Pay: $15–$28/hour + incentives and possible shift premiums

Help customers with TVs, gaming, and electronics, keep displays stocked and sharp, and move new product to the floor. Comes with Walmart health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Altar’d State

Location: West Town Mall, Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Lead visual merchandising and seasonal décor, style windows and mannequins, and coach the team on presentation and guest service. Good for someone with at least 1 year of merchandising who loves fashion and creative displays.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time

Be the go‑to person at the counter for HVAC pros—answer questions, process orders, help with inventory, and support warehouse tasks. Ideal if you like technical products and want a path toward full‑time in a stable industry.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Knoxville, TN (Cumberland Ave branch – new build)

Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)

Welcome clients, help with everyday banking, open new accounts, and teach customers how to use Chase’s digital tools. Good step if you have customer service experience and want to break into banking with strong benefits.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time

Help shoppers find the right tech, do demos, ring up sales, and support curbside and in‑store pickup. Comes with competitive pay, solid employee discount, and benefits options even for part‑time.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #3959

Location: 3120 McKamey Rd, Knoxville, TN 37921

Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)

Pay: $15–$28/hour + incentives and possible premiums

Stock and merchandise grocery items, build seasonal displays, and help customers find what they need. Includes access to Walmart health benefits, 401(k), PTO, and fully paid education programs.

Employer: Lowe’s

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (day shift, weekdays)

Set and refresh product displays, update signage and pricing, and keep aisles easy to shop. Nice if you want steady weekday hours, benefits, and a physical job that’s more behind‑the‑scenes than customer‑heavy.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Lead the produce and floral department—ordering, inventory, shrink control, and team training—while helping guests with fresh items and trays. Offers a 30% team member discount, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits.

Employer: Murphy USA

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time (leadership, can work up to full weeks)

Pay (TN): $10.25–$14.00/hour

Run shifts at a busy gas and convenience store—help customers, handle cash, support the manager, and keep the store stocked and clean. Includes daily pay access, 401(k) with strong match, PTO, and growth path to Assistant Manager.

Employer: Murphy USA

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time with opportunity to work up to 40 hours

Pay (TN): $11.50–$18.00/hour

Entry‑level management role where you assist with customer service, cash handling, and daily operations. Comes with store commissions, daily pay access, PTO, health benefits, and a clear path to Store Manager.

Employer: Not listed

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (around 40 hours/week)

Pay: $12.00/hour

Run the register, help customers find products, and keep shelves stocked and the store clean. Good fit if you want steady hours and straightforward retail work with lots of customer interaction.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Knoxville roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.