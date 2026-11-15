Knoxville has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. From bouncy puppies to calm adults, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center – Pets in foster homes

Phone: (865) 215-6650

Titan is a young Golden Retriever mix pup currently in a foster home through Young-Williams. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Titan could be a great fit.

👉 Meet Titan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever mix

Golden Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center – Pets in foster homes

Phone: (865) 215-6650

Seahawk is a sweet Golden Retriever mix puppy in a foster home. She’s looking for a family ready to guide her through all the fun stages of puppyhood.

👉 Meet Seahawk and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Beagle mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with brown/chocolate

White with brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

Bobbi is an adult Beagle mix with that classic hound look and a budget-friendly adoption fee. He’s waiting at Young-Williams for someone to give him a cozy home.

👉 Meet Bobbi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate

Brown/chocolate Weight: Just over 30 lbs (nice medium size)

Just over (nice medium size) Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

Wrenlee is a fun, medium-sized girl who loves to play, especially with other dogs. If your home needs a little extra pep and a playful buddy, Wrenlee could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Wrenlee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

Good with dogs: Yes

Yes Good with kids: Yes

Harlow’s tail almost never stops wagging. He’s a sweet, social boy who has done well with both other dogs and children, making him a strong choice for a family home.

👉 Meet Harlow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black

Tan/yellow/fawn with black Adoption fee: $40

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

Meadow is a beautiful, sweet German Shepherd mix. Volunteers describe her as loyal and happy, and she’s ready to meet her new person or family.

👉 Meet Meadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bernedoodle

Bernedoodle Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $600

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Knoxville, TN)

Good with kids: Yes (lives with children and is frequently around many kids)

Yes (lives with children and is frequently around many kids) Good with dogs: Yes (around many different dogs without issues)

Yes (around many different dogs without issues) Training: Knows sit, down, find it (for dropped food/treats), and enjoys training

Lucy is a smart, friendly Bernedoodle who started service dog training but is better suited as a loving family companion. She’s crate-free now and looking for a home that will keep up her training and give her lots of time with her people.

👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Knoxville area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Young-Williams Animal Center or the private owner listings above, share these pups with friends, and consider visiting to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.