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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Knoxville
Knoxville has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. From bouncy puppies to calm adults, there’s a great match here for many kinds of homes.
Titan
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center – Pets in foster homes
- Phone: (865) 215-6650
Titan is a young Golden Retriever mix pup currently in a foster home through Young-Williams. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, Titan could be a great fit.
👉 Meet Titan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Seahawk
- Breed: Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center – Pets in foster homes
- Phone: (865) 215-6650
Seahawk is a sweet Golden Retriever mix puppy in a foster home. She’s looking for a family ready to guide her through all the fun stages of puppyhood.
👉 Meet Seahawk and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bobbi
- Breed: Beagle mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
Bobbi is an adult Beagle mix with that classic hound look and a budget-friendly adoption fee. He’s waiting at Young-Williams for someone to give him a cozy home.
👉 Meet Bobbi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wrenlee
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate
- Weight: Just over 30 lbs (nice medium size)
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
Wrenlee is a fun, medium-sized girl who loves to play, especially with other dogs. If your home needs a little extra pep and a playful buddy, Wrenlee could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Wrenlee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Harlow
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
- Good with dogs: Yes
- Good with kids: Yes
Harlow’s tail almost never stops wagging. He’s a sweet, social boy who has done well with both other dogs and children, making him a strong choice for a family home.
👉 Meet Harlow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meadow
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn with black
- Adoption fee: $40
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
Meadow is a beautiful, sweet German Shepherd mix. Volunteers describe her as loyal and happy, and she’s ready to meet her new person or family.
👉 Meet Meadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lucy
- Breed: Bernedoodle
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $600
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Knoxville, TN)
- Good with kids: Yes (lives with children and is frequently around many kids)
- Good with dogs: Yes (around many different dogs without issues)
- Training: Knows sit, down, find it (for dropped food/treats), and enjoys training
Lucy is a smart, friendly Bernedoodle who started service dog training but is better suited as a loving family companion. She’s crate-free now and looking for a home that will keep up her training and give her lots of time with her people.
👉 Meet Lucy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Knoxville area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Young-Williams Animal Center or the private owner listings above, share these pups with friends, and consider visiting to meet them in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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