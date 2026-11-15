Knoxville has some strong sales and marketing openings right now, from local car lots to big national brands. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: AAA – The Auto Club Group

AAA – The Auto Club Group Location: Knoxville, TN (6631 Clinton Hwy #113)

Type: Full-time, hourly + commission

Pay: Average $75,000–$100,000/year (base + commissions) + $25,000 guaranteed base and a $2,500 sign-on bonus

(base + commissions) + and a Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:30pm

Sell life, health, and annuity products to AAA members, mostly inside the branch. This role offers unlimited income potential, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays), and lots of training and tuition support.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Knoxville, TN (multiple financial centers in market)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Front-line banking role where you help walk-in clients with accounts, cash transactions, and digital banking, while also uncovering needs and referring to lending and investment partners. Good fit if you like steady hours, clear processes, and building long-term client relationships.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Knoxville, TN (field-based)

Type: Full-time, base + commission

Pay: $125,000 base plus potential commission/bonuses and full benefits

High-level medical device sales role focused on vascular therapies (PAD and CLTI). You’ll work with physicians and hospital leaders, lead program development, and drive adoption of advanced therapies—ideal for someone with strong medical device or vascular sales experience.

Employer: Armenia Motors LLC

Location: Knoxville, TN (8028 Chapman Hwy)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $1,200–$3,600 per week (earning potential)

Small used car lot looking for a bilingual (English & Spanish) salesperson who’s hungry to sell and earn. Simple setup, strong weekly income potential, and a direct path to higher pay if you can move inventory.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.