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📣 Knoxville Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles
Knoxville has some strong sales and marketing openings right now, from local car lots to big national brands. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.
Life Insurance Specialist – North Knoxville
- Employer: AAA – The Auto Club Group
- Location: Knoxville, TN (6631 Clinton Hwy #113)
- Type: Full-time, hourly + commission
- Pay: Average $75,000–$100,000/year (base + commissions) + $25,000 guaranteed base and a $2,500 sign-on bonus
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:30pm
Sell life, health, and annuity products to AAA members, mostly inside the branch. This role offers unlimited income potential, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays), and lots of training and tuition support.
Relationship Banker – Asheville Knoxville Market
- Employer: Bank of America
- Location: Knoxville, TN (multiple financial centers in market)
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line banking role where you help walk-in clients with accounts, cash transactions, and digital banking, while also uncovering needs and referring to lending and investment partners. Good fit if you like steady hours, clear processes, and building long-term client relationships.
Arterial Account Manager – Peripheral Vascular
- Employer: Stryker
- Location: Knoxville, TN (field-based)
- Type: Full-time, base + commission
- Pay: $125,000 base plus potential commission/bonuses and full benefits
High-level medical device sales role focused on vascular therapies (PAD and CLTI). You’ll work with physicians and hospital leaders, lead program development, and drive adoption of advanced therapies—ideal for someone with strong medical device or vascular sales experience.
Used Car Sales
- Employer: Armenia Motors LLC
- Location: Knoxville, TN (8028 Chapman Hwy)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $1,200–$3,600 per week (earning potential)
Small used car lot looking for a bilingual (English & Spanish) salesperson who’s hungry to sell and earn. Simple setup, strong weekly income potential, and a direct path to higher pay if you can move inventory.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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