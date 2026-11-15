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Knoxville
🏥 Knoxville Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical & Travel RN Roles
4 days ago
Knoxville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from state jobs to travel contracts and residencies. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in scrubs (or a white coat).
Podiatric Medicine Physician (Mobile Podiatrist)
- Employer: Aria Care Partners
- Location: Knoxville, TN (mobile within ~2‑hour radius)
- Type: Internship / part‑time (about 3 days/week)
- Pay: Production-based with guaranteed minimum per day + $0.50/mi, hotel & meal allowance when traveling
- Mobile role serving residents in long‑term care facilities, no call, and a flexible schedule. Good fit if you want autonomy, travel, and a steady patient base while focusing only on podiatry care.
Optometrist
- Employer: National Vision Inc.
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary with bonus potential, plus benefits, PTO, parental leave, and retirement match (exact amount not listed)
- Primary eye care role with no on‑call or late nights, flexible schedules, and strong support for CE and growth. Great if you want clinical autonomy and a stable, low‑burnout setting.
Radiologic Technologist
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- General radiology role focused on high‑quality imaging, safety, and teamwork. Good match if you’re credentialed in diagnostic imaging and like a patient‑centered, protocol‑driven environment.
Radiologic Technologist (X‑Ray Technologist)
- Employer: Aura Health
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- X‑ray position in a fast‑paced urgent and family care setting. Ideal if you’re licensed, comfortable with high volume, and want close collaboration with providers in an outpatient environment.
Patient Service Representative II – Internal Medicine West
- Employer: Covenant Health – Covenant Medical Group
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (80 hrs/pay period)
- Pay: Not listed
- Front‑desk checkout role handling scheduling, payments, insurance details, and end‑of‑day balancing. Great entry point into healthcare if you have medical office or strong customer service experience.
CLIN NURSE III – Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation
- Employer: Covenant Health – Parkwest Medical Center
- Location: West Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Day shift (72 hrs/pay period)
- Pay: Not listed
- RN role in cardiopulmonary rehab at a top‑ranked heart hospital. Best for experienced nurses (3+ years) who enjoy complex cardiac/respiratory patients, leading improvements, and precepting.
CLIN NURSE II – Neuroscience Unit
- Employer: Covenant Health – Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Night shift (80 hrs/pay period)
- Pay: Not listed
- Neuro RN position on a busy unit at a Comprehensive Stroke Center. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of RN experience and want strong benefits, tuition help, and neuro/stroke exposure.
PHYSICIAN – Community Health Services (82735)
- Employer: State of Tennessee – Department of Health
- Location: Knoxville, TN (East Region, 15‑county area)
- Type: Full-time, Executive Service
- Salary: $156,240 – $213,336/year
- Deadline: 11/30/2026
- Primary care/women’s health role serving largely uninsured patients through local health departments. Great if you’re Family Med or IM trained and want mission‑driven work without insurance quotas.
Pharmacy Resident – South College PGY1
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time PGY1 Residency
- Pay: $19.50 – $31.00/hour
- Community‑focused PGY1 based at a high‑volume Walgreens with rotations at other sites and teaching through South College. Ideal for new PharmDs aiming for leadership in community pharmacy and MTM.
Travel RN – Neonatal ICU (Level 3)
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: Days, 3x12 (36 hrs/wk), every 3rd weekend
- Start: Jan 11, 2027
- Level 3 NICU travel contract in a 60‑bed unit caring for micro‑preemies and surgical neonates. Best for RNs with 2+ years Level 3 NICU, NRP/STABLE, and strong ventilator and line skills.
Travel RN – Pediatric ICU
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: Nights, 3x12 (36 hrs/wk), every other weekend
- Start: Jan 11, 2027
- PICU travel role in a 14‑bed unit caring for critically ill kids up to age 21. Designed for experienced PICU travelers (2+ years) comfortable with vents, drips, and complex neuro/trauma cases.
Travel RN – Pediatric OR
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: Days, 5x8 (40 hrs/wk) + call
- Start: Jan 11, 2027
- Pediatric OR travel assignment with Epic required and surgery experience needed. Great if you’re an OR RN wanting steady day shifts and pediatric surgical exposure.
Travel RN – Pediatric Emergency Dept
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks
- Schedule: Nights, 3x12 (36 hrs/wk), weekends as needed
- Start: Jan 11, 2027
- High‑volume pediatric ED travel role (38 beds, ~150 visits/day). Best for seasoned peds ER nurses with strong trauma, respiratory, psych, and Epic experience.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Embassy Veterinary Center – Westland
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed) + health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, pet discounts, CE
- Hands‑on role supporting vets with exams, surgery prep, lab work, and client education. Perfect if you love animals, have some vet assistant experience, and want a supportive, growth‑minded clinic.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Knoxville healthcare roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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