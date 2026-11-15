Knoxville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from state jobs to travel contracts and residencies. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in scrubs (or a white coat).

Employer: Aria Care Partners

Aria Care Partners Location: Knoxville, TN (mobile within ~2‑hour radius)

Type: Internship / part‑time (about 3 days/week)

Pay: Production-based with guaranteed minimum per day + $0.50/mi, hotel & meal allowance when traveling

Mobile role serving residents in long‑term care facilities, no call, and a flexible schedule. Good fit if you want autonomy, travel, and a steady patient base while focusing only on podiatry care.

Employer: National Vision Inc.

National Vision Inc. Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary with bonus potential , plus benefits, PTO, parental leave, and retirement match (exact amount not listed)

Competitive salary with , plus (exact amount not listed) Primary eye care role with no on‑call or late nights, flexible schedules, and strong support for CE and growth. Great if you want clinical autonomy and a stable, low‑burnout setting.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed General radiology role focused on high‑quality imaging, safety, and teamwork. Good match if you’re credentialed in diagnostic imaging and like a patient‑centered, protocol‑driven environment.

Employer: Aura Health

Aura Health Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed X‑ray position in a fast‑paced urgent and family care setting. Ideal if you’re licensed, comfortable with high volume, and want close collaboration with providers in an outpatient environment.

Employer: Covenant Health – Covenant Medical Group

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Day shift (80 hrs/pay period)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Front‑desk checkout role handling scheduling, payments, insurance details, and end‑of‑day balancing. Great entry point into healthcare if you have medical office or strong customer service experience.

Employer: Covenant Health – Parkwest Medical Center

Location: West Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Day shift (72 hrs/pay period)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed RN role in cardiopulmonary rehab at a top‑ranked heart hospital. Best for experienced nurses (3+ years) who enjoy complex cardiac/respiratory patients, leading improvements, and precepting.

Employer: Covenant Health – Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Night shift (80 hrs/pay period)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Neuro RN position on a busy unit at a Comprehensive Stroke Center. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of RN experience and want strong benefits, tuition help, and neuro/stroke exposure.

Employer: State of Tennessee – Department of Health

Location: Knoxville, TN (East Region, 15‑county area)

Type: Full-time, Executive Service

Salary: $156,240 – $213,336/year

Deadline: 11/30/2026

Primary care/women’s health role serving largely uninsured patients through local health departments. Great if you’re Family Med or IM trained and want mission‑driven work without insurance quotas.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time PGY1 Residency

Pay: $19.50 – $31.00/hour

Community‑focused PGY1 based at a high‑volume Walgreens with rotations at other sites and teaching through South College. Ideal for new PharmDs aiming for leadership in community pharmacy and MTM.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: Days, 3x12 (36 hrs/wk), every 3rd weekend

Start: Jan 11, 2027

Level 3 NICU travel contract in a 60‑bed unit caring for micro‑preemies and surgical neonates. Best for RNs with 2+ years Level 3 NICU, NRP/STABLE, and strong ventilator and line skills.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: Nights, 3x12 (36 hrs/wk), every other weekend

Start: Jan 11, 2027

PICU travel role in a 14‑bed unit caring for critically ill kids up to age 21. Designed for experienced PICU travelers (2+ years) comfortable with vents, drips, and complex neuro/trauma cases.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: Days, 5x8 (40 hrs/wk) + call

Start: Jan 11, 2027

Pediatric OR travel assignment with Epic required and surgery experience needed. Great if you’re an OR RN wanting steady day shifts and pediatric surgical exposure.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Contract, 13 weeks

Schedule: Nights, 3x12 (36 hrs/wk), weekends as needed

Start: Jan 11, 2027

High‑volume pediatric ED travel role (38 beds, ~150 visits/day). Best for seasoned peds ER nurses with strong trauma, respiratory, psych, and Epic experience.

Employer: Embassy Veterinary Center – Westland

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed) + health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, pet discounts, CE

Competitive (exact amount not listed) + Hands‑on role supporting vets with exams, surgery prep, lab work, and client education. Perfect if you love animals, have some vet assistant experience, and want a supportive, growth‑minded clinic.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Knoxville healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.