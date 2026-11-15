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Knoxville
🍽️ Knoxville Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
5 days ago
Knoxville’s food scene is busy and growing, with new spots opening and long-time favorites staying packed. If you like working with people, food, or both, there are several solid options hiring right now.
Busser – Hotel Restaurant
- Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll clear and reset tables, help servers, and keep the dining room spotless in a hotel setting. Good fit if you’re energetic, want flexible hours, and are looking for a first step into hotel and restaurant careers with benefits and growth potential.
Barista – Hotel Coffee Bar
- Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Make coffee and espresso drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and organized. Ideal if you like a fast pace, enjoy customer service, and want full-time hours with benefits in a hotel environment.
Full Time Assistant Manager – Movie Theatre
- Employer: Regal
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50/hour
Help run daily theatre operations, lead the team, handle cash and inventory, and keep guests happy. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and free movie perks—great if you have some leadership experience and love the big-screen vibe.
Fish Cutter / Day Cleaner – Food Truck Commissary
- Employer: On The Hook Fish And Chips
- Location: Knoxville, TN 37917
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.00 – $15.00/hour
Prep and cut fish, portion coleslaw, and deep-clean the commissary space. Good side job if you want extra income, like evening/weekend work, and don’t mind hands-on prep and cleaning.
Hibachi Chef
- Employer: Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $10.00 – $15.00/hour, about 40 hours/week
Cook hibachi dishes to order on the grill, keep your station clean, and help lead kitchen operations. Great if you’ve got knife skills, like a lively dining room, and want steady full-time hours.
General Manager – Little Joe’s Pizza
- Employer: Little Joe's Pizza
- Location: Knoxville (Farragut), TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40,000 – $55,000/year
Run day-to-day operations for a refreshed local pizza spot—ordering, inventory, scheduling, hiring, and working the line. Strong fit for someone with 2+ years restaurant management who wants to help reopen and shape a neighborhood favorite, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.
Tour Guide – Underground Donut Tour
- Employer: Underground Donut Tour
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Part-time / freelance
- Pay: $20.00/hour
Lead 2-hour walking donut tours, share fun stories about Knoxville, and keep groups entertained. Perfect if you’re outgoing, love food, know local spots, and want flexible, low-stress side income (plus free donuts).
Dishwasher – Corner16
- Employer: Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants (Corner16 – Northshore)
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Not listed (on-site)
- Salary: Not listed
Wash dishes, support kitchen cleaning, and follow food safety rules at a busy local restaurant. Good entry role with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and meal discounts if you’re reliable and don’t mind staying active on your feet.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $13.00/hour
Handle dishwashing, trash, sweeping, mopping, and general kitchen cleaning. Nice fit if you want steady hours, a flexible schedule, and an employee discount in a restaurant setting.
Busser / Food Service Support
- Employer: Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: On-site (hours not listed)
- Pay: $7.25 – $10.00/hour
Help with bussing tables, basic food service, and keeping dining and kitchen areas clean. Good starter job if you’re new to restaurants and want to build customer service and hospitality skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more than one role open and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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