Knoxville’s food scene is busy and growing, with new spots opening and long-time favorites staying packed. If you like working with people, food, or both, there are several solid options hiring right now.

Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group

HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll clear and reset tables, help servers, and keep the dining room spotless in a hotel setting. Good fit if you’re energetic, want flexible hours, and are looking for a first step into hotel and restaurant careers with benefits and growth potential.

Employer: HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group

HVMG - Hospitality Ventures Management Group Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Make coffee and espresso drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and organized. Ideal if you like a fast pace, enjoy customer service, and want full-time hours with benefits in a hotel environment.

Employer: Regal

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour

Help run daily theatre operations, lead the team, handle cash and inventory, and keep guests happy. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and free movie perks—great if you have some leadership experience and love the big-screen vibe.

Employer: On The Hook Fish And Chips

Location: Knoxville, TN 37917

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $15.00/hour

Prep and cut fish, portion coleslaw, and deep-clean the commissary space. Good side job if you want extra income, like evening/weekend work, and don’t mind hands-on prep and cleaning.

Employer: Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.00 – $15.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Cook hibachi dishes to order on the grill, keep your station clean, and help lead kitchen operations. Great if you’ve got knife skills, like a lively dining room, and want steady full-time hours.

Employer: Little Joe's Pizza

Location: Knoxville (Farragut), TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000 – $55,000/year

Run day-to-day operations for a refreshed local pizza spot—ordering, inventory, scheduling, hiring, and working the line. Strong fit for someone with 2+ years restaurant management who wants to help reopen and shape a neighborhood favorite, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Underground Donut Tour

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time / freelance

Pay: $20.00/hour

Lead 2-hour walking donut tours, share fun stories about Knoxville, and keep groups entertained. Perfect if you’re outgoing, love food, know local spots, and want flexible, low-stress side income (plus free donuts).

Employer: Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants (Corner16 – Northshore)

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Not listed (on-site)

Not listed (on-site) Salary: Not listed

Wash dishes, support kitchen cleaning, and follow food safety rules at a busy local restaurant. Good entry role with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and meal discounts if you’re reliable and don’t mind staying active on your feet.

Employer: Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $13.00/hour

Handle dishwashing, trash, sweeping, mopping, and general kitchen cleaning. Nice fit if you want steady hours, a flexible schedule, and an employee discount in a restaurant setting.

Employer: Wasabi Japanese Steakhouse

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: On-site (hours not listed)

On-site (hours not listed) Pay: $7.25 – $10.00/hour

Help with bussing tables, basic food service, and keeping dining and kitchen areas clean. Good starter job if you’re new to restaurants and want to build customer service and hospitality skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more than one role open and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.