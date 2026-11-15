Knoxville’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood support to university teaching tracks. Here are a few solid roles if you love working with students and families.

Employer: University of Tennessee, Knoxville – College of Veterinary Medicine

University of Tennessee, Knoxville – College of Veterinary Medicine Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Volunteer / Full-time clinical instructor role

Open Date: October 19, 2026

Teach and mentor DVM students while providing clinical care for zoological companion animals and native wildlife in a fully equipped, VECCS Level I small animal hospital. Ideal if you have a DVM and 2+ years of clinical experience or an internship focused on zoological companion animal medicine and want strong faculty mentoring in a well-resourced academic setting.

Employer: University of Tennessee, Knoxville – Department of Philosophy

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, tenure-line

Start Date: August 1, 2027

Teaching Load: 2 courses per semester (4 per year)

Tenure-track role in Philosophy of Language or Logic, with high expectations for research and teaching across undergrad and grad levels. You’ll likely teach Formal Logic (PHIL 235) and possibly intermediate logic, help mentor student research, and can plug into UTK’s “Envisioning and Narrating Emerging Futures” initiative.

Employer: Cedar Springs Weekday School

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (30 hours/week, salaried)

Salary: $33,750 – $45,000 per year

Lead positive behavior support for toddlers through kindergarteners in a Christian early childhood program. You’ll coach teachers, support families, design behavior plans, and run workshops, with benefits like health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and tuition discount for your child.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—good education jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.