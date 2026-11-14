Knoxville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like field work, estimating, or project management. Here are several construction and skilled trades roles hiring around Knoxville, TN.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role prepping concrete and installing high-performance coating systems at customer sites. Good fit if you’re strong, safety-minded, and okay working indoors and outdoors with on-the-job training available.

Employer: SPATCO Energy Solutions

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, amount not listed

Travel role helping build fueling and charging stations at gas stations, commercial sites, marinas, and airports. You’ll work with concrete, piping, tanks, and equipment, with classroom + on-the-job training, 401(k) match, and health, dental, vision benefits.

Employer: Everything Knoxville Remodeling & Handyman

Location: Knoxville, TN (in person, local travel)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM

Pay: $25.00 per hour

Great if you know residential repairs and remodeling and like both office and field work. You’ll visit homes, build estimates, plan jobs, and help crews finish projects on time and on budget.

Employer: Checkmate Coatings

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$30 per hour

Year-round work installing concrete coating systems with paid training, advancement opportunities, and health benefits. Good for someone strong, reliable, and team-oriented; construction experience helps but they’ll train the right person.

Employer: Apex DKI Restoration

Location: Knoxville, TN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$70,000 per year

Lead the estimating side of water, fire, smoke, and mold restoration jobs from first site visit to approved estimate. Requires 2+ years estimating (restoration/insurance/construction) and Xactimate skills; comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, training, and commission after 90 days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers offer training and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.