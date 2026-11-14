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🌿 Knoxville Agriculture & Environment Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Knoxville is a great spot right now if you love animals or care about safety and the environment. Here are a few solid roles where you can work hands-on and build real skills.
Assistant Kennel Manager
- Employer: Bell's Pet Resort
- Location: Knoxville, TN (in person)
- Type: Other (on-site, hands-on)
- Pay: From $13.00/hour
Help run a busy pet boarding facility, working directly with dogs and other small animals. You’ll assist with daily kennel operations, animal care, cleaning, and customer service—great if you have pet sitting, dog training, or kennel experience and want a leadership track.
Environmental Safety & Health (ESH) Manager
- Employer: STO Building Group / Layton Construction
- Location: Knoxville, TN (supports multiple U.S. project sites)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Pay: Not listed (comes with a full benefits package)
Lead safety and environmental programs across construction projects, making sure OSHA, MSHA, DOT, and EPA rules are followed. This is a senior role for someone with 5+ years of ESH experience who wants to shape safety culture, manage audits, and guide training and compliance.
Bather & Dog Daycare Attendant
- Employer: Royal Bark Social Club
- Location: Knoxville, TN (in person)
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$15.00/hour
Hands-on role bathing dogs and working in dog playgroups—perfect if you have dog daycare, vet clinic, or dog bathing experience. Expect active days with lifting, cleaning, and lots of dog interaction, plus a flexible schedule and employee discount.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles pop up all the time in Knoxville.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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