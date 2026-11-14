Knoxville has some solid openings right now if you like keeping people and places safe. Here are a few public safety roles hiring around town.

Employer: Acadian Ambulance

Acadian Ambulance Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ride on an ambulance crew providing basic life support and safe transport for sick and injured patients. You’ll assess patients, give care within EMT scope, document runs, keep equipment ready, and may help train new EMTs if you’re a preceptor.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.24/hour

Schedule: Sat 1:00 PM–10:00 PM, Sun 9:00 AM–6:00 PM

Unarmed patrol role at a logistics/distribution site, doing regular rounds, watching access points, and helping with incident response. Good fit if you want steady weekend hours, paid training, and the option to pick up extra shifts through their app.

Employer: Layton Construction

Location: Knoxville, TN (travel across multiple U.S. project sites)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead environmental, safety, and health (ESH) programs for a national general contractor. You’ll shape safety culture, manage audits and training, work with OSHA/EPA/MSHA rules, and travel to project sites; role includes a full benefits package with medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.