Knoxville’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options from energy to manufacturing. If you’ve got technical skills and like solving hard problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bristol Bay Construction Holdings LLC (SES Energy Services)

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$130,000/year

Mid-level role focused on DoD fuel facilities—you’ll handle engineering analysis, technical writing, permits, and project coordination for fuel-system construction and repair. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and a company known for long-term stability and growth.

Employer: CDM Smith

Location: Knoxville, TN (CDM Smith U.S. office, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $134,264–$248,394/year

Lead complex high-voltage substation projects, own the full project lifecycle, and mentor junior engineers. This hybrid role is ideal if you have a PE license, 12+ years’ experience, and want to drive protection & control design while working directly with major energy clients.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Location: Knoxville, TN (3109 Plant Water Road)

Type: Full-time, salaried (4x10 schedule)

Target pay: $80,000–$105,000/year

Plant-based role leading automation and process optimization in a highly automated beverage facility. You’ll be the technical go-to for PLC/controls, data-driven improvements, and Lean/CI, with day-one benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the job, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.