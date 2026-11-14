Knoxville’s creative scene is busy right now—good mix of hands-on design, media, and storytelling roles. If you’re looking to use your artistic side at work, these are worth a look.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay varies by location; CA range listed as $118,000 – $185,400 (see KPMG pay transparency link for other cities)

Lead visual storytelling for KPMG’s Insights & Intelligence team—turn complex research into clear, engaging visuals. This role is ideal if you have 8+ years in information or editorial design and want to own design systems, data viz, and AI-enabled workflows at a major professional services firm.

Employer: LISA FOSTER FLORAL DESIGN

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time/variable hours (expected 25–35 hours/week , in person)

Part-time/variable hours (expected , in person) Salary: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on floral design with everyday orders, funerals, and weddings, plus event setup. Good fit if you like creative work with customers—designing vase and oasis arrangements, processing flowers, taking orders, and keeping the cooler organized.

Employer: Midwest Communications, Inc.

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Co-host the B97.5 morning show and help make Knoxville’s commute more fun. Great for a natural storyteller who loves music, pop culture, and social media, and wants to connect with listeners on-air and online. Prior on-air experience helps, and you’ll need a valid Tennessee driver’s license and reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.