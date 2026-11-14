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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Knoxville
Knoxville has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each pup below has their own story and personality — one of them might be your perfect match.
Princess Isis
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
Princess Isis is a tiny tornado of wiggles and zoomies who loves people, treats, and being the center of attention. She’s a social butterfly and a total lap-climber. She’s still learning her manners and how to keep all four paws on the floor, so she’ll do best with someone ready to use positive reinforcement, playtime, and patience. In return, she’ll keep you laughing every day.
👉 Meet Princess Isis and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lulu
- Breed: Great Dane (full-blood)
- Age: Young (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female (spayed)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Knoxville, TN)
Lulu is a loving, energetic Great Dane who enjoys other animals and kids. She needs room to run and someone who will play with her. Her family is rehoming her as they’re out of space with a third child on the way. She has a skin condition that hasn’t improved with treatment and she’s due for vaccines, but is otherwise described as healthy. She may be a little shy at first, but once she knows you, she’s the best big girl.
👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kelp
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
Kelp is a sweet, gentle boy who can be a little shy when meeting new people. With patience and kindness, he warms up and enjoys pets and quiet time exploring the world with his nose. He walks nicely on leash and is looking for a calm, loving home where he can come out of his shell at his own pace.
👉 Meet Kelp and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Beans
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
Beans is a little sweet pea who loves attention, cuddles, and a good toy to keep him busy. He’s a happy “little bean” who’s ready to wiggle his way into your heart and settle in with a family of his own.
👉 Meet Beans and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Murphy
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
Murphy is a Lab mix looking for a fresh start. For full details on his personality and needs, check his online profile or call the shelter — staff can share the latest notes from his caregivers.
👉 Meet Murphy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Limestone
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with Black
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
- Good with dogs: Yes
Limestone came from a very “ruff” situation — a home with 40+ dogs. She didn’t get much one-on-one time with people, so she finds humans a bit scary right now. She loves food and playing with other dogs, and with patience, love, and gentle socialization, she should blossom into a confident companion.
👉 Meet Limestone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marble
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Puppy (Baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $150
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
- Good with dogs: Yes
Like his sibling Limestone, Marble also came from a home with 40+ dogs and didn’t get much people time. He’s unsure about humans at first, but he loves food and playing with other dogs. With a patient adopter and positive experiences, he has a great chance to come out of his shell.
👉 Meet Marble and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ShellieMay
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
ShellieMay is an adult AmStaff mix waiting at Young-Williams for her new person. For more about her temperament, energy level, and any training she knows, the shelter can give you the most current info.
👉 Meet ShellieMay and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CookieAnn
- Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Adoption Fee: $40
- Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center
- Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003
CookieAnn is another lovely AmStaff mix at Young-Williams. If you’re drawn to this breed, she’s worth a meet-and-greet — staff can tell you how she does with other dogs, kids, and day-to-day life at the shelter.
👉 Meet CookieAnn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Knoxville area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Young-Williams Animal Center or reaching out to the private owner listings above. Sharing these profiles with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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