Knoxville has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Each pup below has their own story and personality — one of them might be your perfect match.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

Princess Isis is a tiny tornado of wiggles and zoomies who loves people, treats, and being the center of attention. She’s a social butterfly and a total lap-climber. She’s still learning her manners and how to keep all four paws on the floor, so she’ll do best with someone ready to use positive reinforcement, playtime, and patience. In return, she’ll keep you laughing every day.

👉 Meet Princess Isis and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Dane (full-blood)

Great Dane (full-blood) Age: Young (about 4 years)

Young (about 4 years) Gender: Female (spayed)

Female (spayed) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Knoxville, TN)

Lulu is a loving, energetic Great Dane who enjoys other animals and kids. She needs room to run and someone who will play with her. Her family is rehoming her as they’re out of space with a third child on the way. She has a skin condition that hasn’t improved with treatment and she’s due for vaccines, but is otherwise described as healthy. She may be a little shy at first, but once she knows you, she’s the best big girl.

👉 Meet Lulu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

Kelp is a sweet, gentle boy who can be a little shy when meeting new people. With patience and kindness, he warms up and enjoys pets and quiet time exploring the world with his nose. He walks nicely on leash and is looking for a calm, loving home where he can come out of his shell at his own pace.

👉 Meet Kelp and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

Beans is a little sweet pea who loves attention, cuddles, and a good toy to keep him busy. He’s a happy “little bean” who’s ready to wiggle his way into your heart and settle in with a family of his own.

👉 Meet Beans and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

Murphy is a Lab mix looking for a fresh start. For full details on his personality and needs, check his online profile or call the shelter — staff can share the latest notes from his caregivers.

👉 Meet Murphy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Black

White with Black Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

Good with dogs: Yes

Limestone came from a very “ruff” situation — a home with 40+ dogs. She didn’t get much one-on-one time with people, so she finds humans a bit scary right now. She loves food and playing with other dogs, and with patience, love, and gentle socialization, she should blossom into a confident companion.

👉 Meet Limestone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Puppy (Baby)

Puppy (Baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

Good with dogs: Yes

Like his sibling Limestone, Marble also came from a home with 40+ dogs and didn’t get much people time. He’s unsure about humans at first, but he loves food and playing with other dogs. With a patient adopter and positive experiences, he has a great chance to come out of his shell.

👉 Meet Marble and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

ShellieMay is an adult AmStaff mix waiting at Young-Williams for her new person. For more about her temperament, energy level, and any training she knows, the shelter can give you the most current info.

👉 Meet ShellieMay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Staffordshire Terrier mix

American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter: Young-Williams Animal Center

Phone: (865) 433-9922 ext.2003

CookieAnn is another lovely AmStaff mix at Young-Williams. If you’re drawn to this breed, she’s worth a meet-and-greet — staff can tell you how she does with other dogs, kids, and day-to-day life at the shelter.

👉 Meet CookieAnn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Knoxville area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Young-Williams Animal Center or reaching out to the private owner listings above. Sharing these profiles with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.