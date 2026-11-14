Knoxville has a solid mix of driving jobs right now, from local routes to higher‑pay CDL roles. If you like being on the road, there’s good variety here in hours, pay, and vehicle types.

Employer: United Rentals

United Rentals Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This route driver role services and cleans portable restrooms and related equipment on a daily route. Good fit if you want steady hours, lots of independence, and strong benefits from a large, well-known company.

Employer: NexaMotion Group (Transtar Industries)

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time (under 30 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company van or pickup to deliver auto parts, then help in the warehouse when not on the road. Great if you want lighter hours, a clean work setting, and room to grow in the automotive world.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $33.00 – $43.41/hour

Keep FedEx trucks and ground equipment running with advanced diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Ideal for experienced techs who want strong pay, steady work, and a role guiding other technicians.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, variable shifts

Salary: $23.52/hour starting pay

Drive FedEx routes, pick up and deliver packages, and cover different runs as needed. Good match if you like being active, meeting customers, and want a stable driving job with a major carrier.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Sat, 1–4am dispatch)

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000/year

CDL‑A food service driver role running local and regional routes, unloading product at customer sites. Strong pay, day‑one benefits, and a hiring bonus make this a standout if you’re an experienced CDL‑A driver.

Employer: GOFO

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (1099-style, use your own vehicle)

Salary: $1,000 – $1,500 per week (per package pay)

Pick up in Knoxville and deliver around the area using your own insured vehicle, with work available every day. Good option if you want flexible routes, high earning potential based on performance, and steady volume.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.