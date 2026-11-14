undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Knoxville Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Growth Paths
Knoxville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially around construction, nuclear, and tech. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there are several solid options here.
Outside Sales Representative – General Tool
- Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $40,000–$50,000 + commission + company vehicle
This is a field sales role selling construction and industrial rental equipment. Good fit if you enjoy cold calling, growing a territory, and want strong benefits, paid time off, and clear paths into sales or operations management.
Proposal Coordinator II – Marketing
- Employer: LJA (employee-owned engineering firm)
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support proposal and marketing efforts for engineering projects using Adobe InDesign and Microsoft Office. Great for strong writers/editors with 3+ years’ experience who want ESOP ownership, good PTO, and steady, deadline-driven work.
Business Development Manager – Kiewit Nuclear Solutions
- Employer: Kiewit
- Location: Knoxville-based role in the commercial nuclear market (travel required; Lenexa, KS preferred HQ)
- Type: Full-time, executive level
- Salary: Not listed
Lead strategy and growth for high-impact nuclear projects, working with senior government and industry leaders. Best for someone with 5–10+ years of nuclear-sector BD experience and a technical background who wants to shape big, long-term programs.
Sales Representative – Modernization (Knoxville)
- Employer: TK Elevator
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (base + benefits + 401(k) match)
Sell elevator modernization projects, from bidding to closing and coordinating with operations. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of B2B sales, like technical products, and want strong corporate benefits and paid parental leave.
Sales Marketing Manager
- Employer: Quantum Containment Systems
- Location: Knoxville, TN (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own both sales and marketing for engineered safety solutions in nuclear and high-risk environments. Good for someone who can run campaigns, manage a pipeline, and translate technical concepts into clear messaging, with some travel to clients and conferences.
Logistics Consultant Intern (Summer 2027)
- Employer: Axle Logistics
- Location: Knoxville, TN (on-site)
- Type: Paid internship (12-week program)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on sales and customer service internship in freight and logistics. You’ll cold call, manage shipments, and learn pricing and negotiations—great for students or recent grads who are outgoing and want real sales experience.
Sales Manager
- Employer: New England Copy Specialists (NECS) / DEX
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, management
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Knoxville sales team, set quotas, coach reps, and grow business across East Tennessee. Best for someone with 5+ years of experience who’s ready to manage people, strategy, and results.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is hot.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.