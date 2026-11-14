Knoxville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially around construction, nuclear, and tech. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals, Inc. Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $40,000–$50,000 + commission + company vehicle

This is a field sales role selling construction and industrial rental equipment. Good fit if you enjoy cold calling, growing a territory, and want strong benefits, paid time off, and clear paths into sales or operations management.

Employer: LJA (employee-owned engineering firm)

(employee-owned engineering firm) Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support proposal and marketing efforts for engineering projects using Adobe InDesign and Microsoft Office. Great for strong writers/editors with 3+ years’ experience who want ESOP ownership, good PTO, and steady, deadline-driven work.

Employer: Kiewit

Location: Knoxville-based role in the commercial nuclear market (travel required; Lenexa, KS preferred HQ)

Knoxville-based role in the market (travel required; Lenexa, KS preferred HQ) Type: Full-time, executive level

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategy and growth for high-impact nuclear projects, working with senior government and industry leaders. Best for someone with 5–10+ years of nuclear-sector BD experience and a technical background who wants to shape big, long-term programs.

Employer: TK Elevator

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + benefits + 401(k) match)

Sell elevator modernization projects, from bidding to closing and coordinating with operations. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of B2B sales, like technical products, and want strong corporate benefits and paid parental leave.

Employer: Quantum Containment Systems

Location: Knoxville, TN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own both sales and marketing for engineered safety solutions in nuclear and high-risk environments. Good for someone who can run campaigns, manage a pipeline, and translate technical concepts into clear messaging, with some travel to clients and conferences.

Employer: Axle Logistics

Location: Knoxville, TN (on-site)

Type: Paid internship (12-week program)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on sales and customer service internship in freight and logistics. You’ll cold call, manage shipments, and learn pricing and negotiations—great for students or recent grads who are outgoing and want real sales experience.

Employer: New England Copy Specialists (NECS) / DEX

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, management

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Knoxville sales team, set quotas, coach reps, and grow business across East Tennessee. Best for someone with 5+ years of experience who’s ready to manage people, strategy, and results.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too. Keep your resume handy and send a few applications while the market is hot.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.