Knoxville’s making things and hiring fast right now. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and room to grow, these local manufacturing and warehouse jobs are worth a look.

Employer: CSK Cabinets (Summit Cabinets)

CSK Cabinets (Summit Cabinets) Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Base $80,000/year, bonus potential up to $110,000

Lead a busy custom cabinet shop, own the production schedule, and work closely with design, build, finishing, and install teams. Great fit if you know cabinetry, like using tech (and even AI) to improve workflow, and want a clear path to more leadership.

Employer: Melaleuca

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:45 pm–11:15 pm)

Pay: $18.00/hour + $2.00/hour shift differential

Light industrial/packaging work in a clean, climate-controlled plant with no layoff history. Comes with profit sharing, bonuses, strong benefits, and a monthly $100 product voucher for household and personal care items.

Employer: Melaleuca

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 2:45 pm–1:15 am)

Pay: $20.22/hour + $2.00/hour shift differential

Run and set up filling and packaging lines for tubes and bottles in a stable, indoor environment. Good for someone who’s mechanically minded, can lift heavier weights, and wants growth, bonuses, and free company products each month.

Employer: EasTenn Warehouse & Distribution

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $20.00–$22.00/hour

Pick, pack, load/unload trucks (including forklift work) and keep orders moving. This is active work on your feet with up to 50 lb lifts, plus health & dental insurance and paid time off; applicants with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Navus Automation, Inc.

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, hourly, in person

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Hands-on role helping build custom automated systems—think fabrication, welding, mechanical assembly, and wiring. Great for someone with shop/trade/military or hobby experience who wants steady hours, strong benefits, and variety in day-to-day tasks.

Employer: Mid Atlantic Roofing Supply

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (warehouse role with forklift and heavy lifting)

Handle inventory rotation, shipping/receiving, and forklift work for a roofing supply company. Good match if you’ve got at least a year of warehouse/forklift experience and want medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.