Knoxville’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from tech startup work to client-facing law firm roles. If you’re bar-admitted or building your paralegal career, there are several solid openings to check out.

Employer: Jerry (Jerry.ai)

Jerry (Jerry.ai) Location: Knoxville, TN (remote-friendly; must live in TN or another listed state/Ontario )

(remote-friendly; must live in ) Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Range listed on posting; base pay plus potential equity

Growth-stage, AI-driven startup role where you’ll handle commercial contracts, product and regulatory advice, consumer issues, and compliance across the U.S. and Canada. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience, enjoy broad responsibility on a small legal team, and want exposure to insurance, fintech, consumer protection, and privacy.

Employer: Wettermark Keith Personal Injury Lawyers

Location: Knoxville, TN (in-person; also hiring in Chattanooga & Nashville)

(in-person; also hiring in Chattanooga & Nashville) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience, plus performance-based discretionary bonus and benefits

Handle a high-volume pre-litigation caseload from intake to settlement, working directly with clients, medical providers, and insurance adjusters. Great fit if you’re licensed in Tennessee, have 1–3+ years in personal injury, and like negotiating settlements while guiding clients through tough times.

Employer: Clark & Washington, P.C.

Location: Knoxville, TN 37919 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: From $40,000 per year

Client-facing role helping individuals through Chapter 7 and 13 bankruptcies, with hands-on training provided—no prior bankruptcy experience required. You’ll meet with clients, prepare filings, draft motions and pleadings, and support attorneys, with strong benefits (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO) and a focus on both accuracy and empathy.

If any of these sound like you, save the links and apply soon—good legal roles in Knoxville don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.