Knoxville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to school nursing and outpatient clinics. Here are several solid openings around town, from entry‑level support roles to advanced RN and physician positions.

Employer: Solomon Page

Solomon Page Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights

Pay: Estimated $2,176 gross per week

This long‑term acute care travel RN role is great if you have ICU/stepdown experience and want strong weekly pay plus full travel‑style benefits.

Employer: Covenant Health – Fort Sanders Regional

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full‑time, day shift (80 hrs/pay period)

This MLT role is in a busy regional medical center lab, doing high‑complexity testing with access to tuition help, loan assistance, and big‑system benefits.

Employer: Greater Knoxville ENT / Elevate ENT Partners

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full‑time

Comp Highlights: Guaranteed base + production, up to $150K commencement bonus, partnership track, no state income tax

Join a thriving ENT group with 1:7 call, multiple hospital and surgery center affiliations, and a fast ramp‑up thanks to strong regional demand.

Employer: Mid America Health, Inc

Location: Based in Knoxville, TN; travel within ~2.5–3 hours

Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri, no weekends

Pay: $25/hour (includes drive time)

Work daytime hours only, using a company vehicle to bring dental care to local jails; full benefits and a chance to serve an underserved population. TN Dental Radiology License required.

Employer: Summit Medical Group at Deane Hill

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30

This outpatient RT role is ideal if you want steady weekday hours in primary care; ARRT and active TN X‑ray license required, new grads welcome.

Employer: Select Medical

Location: Downtown Knoxville, TN

Type: Full‑time, 7:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.

Join a critical illness recovery hospital on nights with newly increased rates, strong orientation, tuition support, and a clinical ladder for growth.

Employer: Proud Moments ABA

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part‑time (potential for more hours)

Bonus: $1,000 signing bonus for active RBTs with open availability

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in a center setting, with paid training, team support, and growth paths in behavioral health.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Travel, full‑time

Work MedSurg/Tele assignments with one dedicated recruiter, competitive hourly + possible tax‑free stipends, no mid‑contract pay cuts, and license reimbursement for new states.

Employer: Covenant Health – Fort Sanders Regional

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full‑time, 80 hrs/pay period

This GI Lab RN role offers advanced procedures, leadership opportunities, and the backing of East Tennessee’s largest nonprofit health system. 3+ years RN experience required.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: East Knoxville, TN + homecare in surrounding areas

Type: Part‑time with additional PRN options

Pay: $28–$32/hour + $1,200–$1,750 sign‑on bonus, weekly pay

Provide 1:1 pediatric nursing in a school setting with flexible scheduling, strong benefits, and options for extra homecare shifts.

Employer: Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center (KOSC)

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full‑time, 10‑hour shifts, no weekends, no call

Circulate outpatient ortho cases, including total joints, in a focused surgery center environment with predictable hours and a team‑based culture.

Employer: Healogics

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri, 40 hrs, 8‑hour shifts

Pay Range: $39.88–$50.26 per hour

Clinic‑based RN role focused on chronic wound care and hyperbaric therapy, with no weekends or holidays and a strong emphasis on quality outcomes.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Travel, full‑time

Cath Lab travel RN role for nurses with at least one year of recent cath lab experience, ACLS/BLS, and interest in high‑acuity cardiac procedures plus travel perks.

Employer: Maximus

Location: Knoxville, TN area (field‑based)

Type: Contract, PRN

Masters‑level mental health professionals and psych RNs can earn extra income doing PASRR assessments on a flexible, per‑assessment basis in local hospitals and nursing facilities.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.