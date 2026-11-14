undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Knoxville
🏥 Knoxville TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN, Tech & Specialist Roles
12 days ago
Knoxville’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital floors to school nursing and outpatient clinics. Here are several solid openings around town, from entry‑level support roles to advanced RN and physician positions.
Registered Nurse / RN – LTAC (Travel, Nights)
- Employer: Solomon Page
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Estimated $2,176 gross per week
This long‑term acute care travel RN role is great if you have ICU/stepdown experience and want strong weekly pay plus full travel‑style benefits.
Medical Laboratory Technician – Microbiology
- Employer: Covenant Health – Fort Sanders Regional
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full‑time, day shift (80 hrs/pay period)
This MLT role is in a busy regional medical center lab, doing high‑complexity testing with access to tuition help, loan assistance, and big‑system benefits.
ENT Physician – Otolaryngologist
- Employer: Greater Knoxville ENT / Elevate ENT Partners
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Comp Highlights: Guaranteed base + production, up to $150K commencement bonus, partnership track, no state income tax
Join a thriving ENT group with 1:7 call, multiple hospital and surgery center affiliations, and a fast ramp‑up thanks to strong regional demand.
Dental Assistant – Portable Team (Jail Clinics)
- Employer: Mid America Health, Inc
- Location: Based in Knoxville, TN; travel within ~2.5–3 hours
- Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri, no weekends
- Pay: $25/hour (includes drive time)
Work daytime hours only, using a company vehicle to bring dental care to local jails; full benefits and a chance to serve an underserved population. TN Dental Radiology License required.
Radiologic Technologist (RT) – Deane Hill
- Employer: Summit Medical Group at Deane Hill
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri 8:00–4:30
This outpatient RT role is ideal if you want steady weekday hours in primary care; ARRT and active TN X‑ray license required, new grads welcome.
Night Shift Nursing Assistant (NA)
- Employer: Select Medical
- Location: Downtown Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full‑time, 7:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.
Join a critical illness recovery hospital on nights with newly increased rates, strong orientation, tuition support, and a clinical ladder for growth.
Registered Behavior Technician – Center‑Based
- Employer: Proud Moments ABA
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Part‑time (potential for more hours)
- Bonus: $1,000 signing bonus for active RBTs with open availability
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism in a center setting, with paid training, team support, and growth paths in behavioral health.
Travel RN – MedSurg / Tele
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Travel, full‑time
Work MedSurg/Tele assignments with one dedicated recruiter, competitive hourly + possible tax‑free stipends, no mid‑contract pay cuts, and license reimbursement for new states.
Registered Nurse – GI Lab Endoscopy
- Employer: Covenant Health – Fort Sanders Regional
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full‑time, 80 hrs/pay period
This GI Lab RN role offers advanced procedures, leadership opportunities, and the backing of East Tennessee’s largest nonprofit health system. 3+ years RN experience required.
RN/LPN Private Duty Nurse – 1:1 School Case
- Employer: Maxim Healthcare
- Location: East Knoxville, TN + homecare in surrounding areas
- Type: Part‑time with additional PRN options
- Pay: $28–$32/hour + $1,200–$1,750 sign‑on bonus, weekly pay
Provide 1:1 pediatric nursing in a school setting with flexible scheduling, strong benefits, and options for extra homecare shifts.
OR RN Circulator – Orthopaedic Surgery Center
- Employer: Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center (KOSC)
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full‑time, 10‑hour shifts, no weekends, no call
Circulate outpatient ortho cases, including total joints, in a focused surgery center environment with predictable hours and a team‑based culture.
Registered Nurse – Wound Care Clinic
- Employer: Healogics
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full‑time, Mon–Fri, 40 hrs, 8‑hour shifts
- Pay Range: $39.88–$50.26 per hour
Clinic‑based RN role focused on chronic wound care and hyperbaric therapy, with no weekends or holidays and a strong emphasis on quality outcomes.
Travel RN – Cath Lab
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Travel, full‑time
Cath Lab travel RN role for nurses with at least one year of recent cath lab experience, ACLS/BLS, and interest in high‑acuity cardiac procedures plus travel perks.
Mental Health Assessor – Independent Contractor
- Employer: Maximus
- Location: Knoxville, TN area (field‑based)
- Type: Contract, PRN
Masters‑level mental health professionals and psych RNs can earn extra income doing PASRR assessments on a flexible, per‑assessment basis in local hospitals and nursing facilities.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.