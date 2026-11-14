Knoxville’s food scene is busy right now, from hotels and senior living to Old City nightlife and local pizza. If you like fast-paced shifts and talking with people, there’s a good mix of front- and back-of-house roles open.

Employer: Southern Rock Restaurants

Southern Rock Restaurants Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Preps ingredients, follows recipe cards, and keeps the station clean and sanitized, with some light dishwashing. Good fit if you like steady kitchen work and clear standards.

Employer: Chuck E. Cheese / CEC Entertainment

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base not listed; commission on memberships and Fun Passes

Leads a high-energy family restaurant—scheduling, training, food quality, parties, and game room. Comes with benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and “Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow” access.

Employer: Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG)

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Evening hotel cook role preparing menu items to standard and keeping a clean, safe kitchen. Offers career growth, PTO, hotel/food discounts, health benefits, and 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: HVMG

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hotel restaurant server job taking orders, running food and drinks, and keeping the dining room tidy. Comes with flexible scheduling, PTO, health benefits, PayActive early wage access, and 401(k) match.

Employer: HVMG

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Works in the hotel’s lounge area serving food and drinks in a quieter, club-style setting. Includes benefits, PTO, hotel discounts, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: HVMG

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Back-of-house role prepping ingredients and dishes for a hotel kitchen. Same benefits, growth path, and early wage access as other HVMG roles.

Employer: Legends Global

Location: Knoxville, TN – Convention Center & World’s Fair Exhibition Hall

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Senior-level role leading food & beverage planning for major conventions, trade shows, and VIP events, plus supervising the catering sales team. Requires 7+ years in catering/hospitality events and strong client and revenue management skills.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities & Services

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.66 – $19.43 per hour

Serves meals to senior residents and guests, buses tables, and helps with salad bar and special events. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with 3% match, and more.

Employer: Weigel’s Stores, Inc.

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (and part-time options mentioned)

Pay: From $13.00/hour + bonus eligibility

Prepares made‑to‑order and grab‑and‑go items in a convenience store kitchen. Offers flexible shifts (1st/2nd/3rd), vacation, 401(k) match, on‑demand pay, and leadership opportunities.

Employer: Lisa Foster Floral Design

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.49 – $17.28 per hour

Helps process flowers and set up floral displays for events, keeping the workspace organized. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule—nice fit if you like creative, event-based work.

Employer: Fin‑Two Japanese Ale House

Location: Old City, Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $50.00 per hour (with tips)

Modern Japanese restaurant and cocktail bar hiring servers and bartenders who love hospitality and can handle busy shifts. Perks include employee discount, flexible scheduling, and every Sunday off; TABC certification required.

Employer: Fin‑Two Japanese Ale House

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time (20–35 hrs/week expected)

Pay: $22.79 – $27.45 per hour

Hybrid serving and bartending role focused on accurate orders, cocktails, and clean service areas. Great if you already have restaurant/bar experience and want steady part-time hours.

Employer: Little Joe’s Pizza

Location: Farragut / Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000 – $55,000 per year

Hands-on GM role for a reopening local pizza spot on Kingston Pike, running operations, inventory, vendors, and staff. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and possible relocation help.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up—Knoxville spots tend to fill fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.