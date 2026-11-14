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🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Now Hiring in Knoxville
Knoxville’s food scene is busy right now, from hotels and senior living to Old City nightlife and local pizza. If you like fast-paced shifts and talking with people, there’s a good mix of front- and back-of-house roles open.
Prep Cook (McAlister’s Deli Franchise)
- Employer: Southern Rock Restaurants
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Preps ingredients, follows recipe cards, and keeps the station clean and sanitized, with some light dishwashing. Good fit if you like steady kitchen work and clear standards.
Assistant Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Chuck E. Cheese / CEC Entertainment
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Base not listed; commission on memberships and Fun Passes
Leads a high-energy family restaurant—scheduling, training, food quality, parties, and game room. Comes with benefits, 401(k), paid time off, and “Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow” access.
PM Cook
- Employer: Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG)
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Evening hotel cook role preparing menu items to standard and keeping a clean, safe kitchen. Offers career growth, PTO, hotel/food discounts, health benefits, and 401(k) with 4% match.
Server
- Employer: HVMG
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hotel restaurant server job taking orders, running food and drinks, and keeping the dining room tidy. Comes with flexible scheduling, PTO, health benefits, PayActive early wage access, and 401(k) match.
Lounge Server / M‑Club Attendant
- Employer: HVMG
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Works in the hotel’s lounge area serving food and drinks in a quieter, club-style setting. Includes benefits, PTO, hotel discounts, and 401(k) with match.
Prep Cook (Hotel)
- Employer: HVMG
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Back-of-house role prepping ingredients and dishes for a hotel kitchen. Same benefits, growth path, and early wage access as other HVMG roles.
Senior Catering Sales Manager
- Employer: Legends Global
- Location: Knoxville, TN – Convention Center & World’s Fair Exhibition Hall
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Senior-level role leading food & beverage planning for major conventions, trade shows, and VIP events, plus supervising the catering sales team. Requires 7+ years in catering/hospitality events and strong client and revenue management skills.
Dining Server
- Employer: Covenant Living Communities & Services
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.66 – $19.43 per hour
Serves meals to senior residents and guests, buses tables, and helps with salad bar and special events. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with 3% match, and more.
Cook / Food Service Team Member
- Employer: Weigel’s Stores, Inc.
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time (and part-time options mentioned)
- Pay: From $13.00/hour + bonus eligibility
Prepares made‑to‑order and grab‑and‑go items in a convenience store kitchen. Offers flexible shifts (1st/2nd/3rd), vacation, 401(k) match, on‑demand pay, and leadership opportunities.
Floral Assistant (Events)
- Employer: Lisa Foster Floral Design
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Part-time (20–30 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.49 – $17.28 per hour
Helps process flowers and set up floral displays for events, keeping the workspace organized. Includes employee discount and flexible schedule—nice fit if you like creative, event-based work.
Server / Bartender – Old City
- Employer: Fin‑Two Japanese Ale House
- Location: Old City, Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $50.00 per hour (with tips)
Modern Japanese restaurant and cocktail bar hiring servers and bartenders who love hospitality and can handle busy shifts. Perks include employee discount, flexible scheduling, and every Sunday off; TABC certification required.
Server / Bartender
- Employer: Fin‑Two Japanese Ale House
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Part-time (20–35 hrs/week expected)
- Pay: $22.79 – $27.45 per hour
Hybrid serving and bartending role focused on accurate orders, cocktails, and clean service areas. Great if you already have restaurant/bar experience and want steady part-time hours.
General Manager – Restaurant
- Employer: Little Joe’s Pizza
- Location: Farragut / Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $40,000 – $55,000 per year
Hands-on GM role for a reopening local pizza spot on Kingston Pike, running operations, inventory, vendors, and staff. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and possible relocation help.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s still up—Knoxville spots tend to fill fast once word gets out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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