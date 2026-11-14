Knoxville is busy right now with leadership roles, from banking and power delivery to mortgage and operations. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J Location: Knoxville, TN (on-site HQ)

Type: Full-time, summer internship (June 7 – Aug 13, 2027)

Salary: Not listed

This is a hands-on continuous improvement internship where you’ll dig into data, help fix complex processes, and support big company-wide projects. Great fit for a rising junior/senior or grad student in Industrial Engineering (or similar) who loves Excel, problem-solving, and wants real exposure to executive-level operations.

Employer: Cascade Financial Services

Location: Knoxville, TN (remote work opportunities noted)

(remote work opportunities noted) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, PTO, sick time, 10 paid holidays)

Lead the Agency mortgage processing team (FHA, VA, Conventional) and own pipeline quality, speed, and consistency. Ideal if you have 3+ years recent management plus 5+ years in mortgage processing/underwriting, deep Encompass experience, and want to build and grow a high-performing team in attainable housing.

Employer: First Horizon Bank

Location: Knoxville, TN (on-site, multiple banking centers)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include medical, dental, vision, HSA with match, 401(k) with 6% match, tuition reimbursement, parental leave)

Oversee a market of banking centers, driving growth, sales coaching, customer experience, and operations. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree and 4–6 years’ experience with strong sales results and want a visible leadership role in community banking.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Knoxville, TN or remote from an approved location

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers a comprehensive benefits package)

Lead testing and commissioning projects for electric utility systems (15kV–765kV), juggling multiple fast-paced projects and clients. Best for someone with 12+ years relevant experience, strong utility background, and proven project management skills who enjoys a mix of technical work, client-facing business development, and regional travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.