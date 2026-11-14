undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Knoxville
👔 Knoxville Executive & Management: Multiple Leadership Roles Hiring
12 days ago
Knoxville is busy right now with leadership roles, from banking and power delivery to mortgage and operations. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these openings are worth a look.
Program Intern, Operations Excellence
- Employer: Pilot Flying J
- Location: Knoxville, TN (on-site HQ)
- Type: Full-time, summer internship (June 7 – Aug 13, 2027)
- Salary: Not listed
This is a hands-on continuous improvement internship where you’ll dig into data, help fix complex processes, and support big company-wide projects. Great fit for a rising junior/senior or grad student in Industrial Engineering (or similar) who loves Excel, problem-solving, and wants real exposure to executive-level operations.
Processing Manager - Agency
- Employer: Cascade Financial Services
- Location: Knoxville, TN (remote work opportunities noted)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) match, PTO, sick time, 10 paid holidays)
Lead the Agency mortgage processing team (FHA, VA, Conventional) and own pipeline quality, speed, and consistency. Ideal if you have 3+ years recent management plus 5+ years in mortgage processing/underwriting, deep Encompass experience, and want to build and grow a high-performing team in attainable housing.
Retail Market Manager
- Employer: First Horizon Bank
- Location: Knoxville, TN (on-site, multiple banking centers)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (benefits include medical, dental, vision, HSA with match, 401(k) with 6% match, tuition reimbursement, parental leave)
Oversee a market of banking centers, driving growth, sales coaching, customer experience, and operations. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree and 4–6 years’ experience with strong sales results and want a visible leadership role in community banking.
Project Manager – PTE/Power Delivery
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Knoxville, TN or remote from an approved location
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers a comprehensive benefits package)
Lead testing and commissioning projects for electric utility systems (15kV–765kV), juggling multiple fast-paced projects and clients. Best for someone with 12+ years relevant experience, strong utility background, and proven project management skills who enjoys a mix of technical work, client-facing business development, and regional travel.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.