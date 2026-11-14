Knoxville’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now—lots of options from entry-level to management. Here are several solid roles with clear pay and growth paths.

Employer: Carvana

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$21/hr + performance incentives

Deliver cars to customers, handle paperwork, and be the friendly face of Carvana. Physical role with rotating shifts and strong benefits: 100% paid healthcare, PTO, 401(k) match, stock programs, and clear raises in your first year.

Employer: Belk

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a sales team on the floor, coach associates in real time, and help hit store sales goals. Good fit if you’ve done retail before and want a step up into leadership with flexible retail hours.

Employer: lululemon

Location: West Town Mall, Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$25.25/hr base + $2/hr target bonus (total target $24–$27.25/hr)

Lead inventory shifts, keep back-of-house and sales floor organized, and act as Supervisor on Duty. Great for someone who likes data, logistics, and still wants to give a high-end guest experience. Strong benefits, PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: Carrier Enterprise

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (bonus on sales incentives)

Be the face of the branch for HVAC pros—help with product selection, orders, and some warehouse work. Part-timers can join the 401(k) and may grow into full-time.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18/hr base + training pay; guaranteed $20/hr with incentives

Help customers pick phones and plans while learning wireless tech. Includes stock grants, 401(k), strong benefits for part-timers, and a clear path to Mobile Expert with bonus potential.

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed

Lead the optical team, fit and adjust eyewear, and act as a keyholder. Ideal if you’re a licensed or ABO-certified optician with 2+ years’ experience and want leadership plus solid health, vision, dental, 401(k), and free glasses.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Knoxville, TN 37918

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14/hr

Travel between local stores stocking shelves, setting displays, and resetting sections. Good if you like working solo, managing your own schedule, and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Kohl’s

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Top leadership role running the whole store—sales, staffing, training, merchandising, and loss prevention. Best for experienced managers who’ve led larger teams and want full P&L responsibility.

Employer: Stand Out For Good, Inc. (Altar’d State / Vow’d Weddings)

Location: Market Square Mall, Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Style brides and bridal parties, create full looks, and help host fun, celebratory appointments. Great if you love fashion, events, and weekend/evening shifts.

Employer: Weigel’s Stores, Inc.

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (flexible shifts)

Pay: From $13/hr + bonus eligibility

Work in a modern convenience store, run the register, and help guests. Offers flexible scheduling, vacation, 401(k) match, on-demand pay, and room to move into leadership.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #3959

Location: 3120 McKamey Rd, Knoxville, TN 37921

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

Pay: $15–$28/hr + premiums and incentives

Stock groceries, build seasonal displays, and help customers find what they need. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, 401(k), stock purchase, and paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$20/hr

Split your time between the front register and supporting the pharmacy team with prescriptions. Good entry into healthcare retail, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and employee discount (30+ hrs/week).

Employer: Weigel’s Stores, Inc.

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (varied shifts)

Pay: From $14/hr + bonus eligibility

Help run the store: train staff, handle banking and cash, manage deliveries, and keep the place looking sharp. Great next step if you’ve done convenience or retail and want leadership experience.

Employer: Skechers

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.32–$18.37/hr

Support the store manager with team leadership, visual merchandising, and sales. Includes regular raises, strong employee discounts, and a clear path to grow with a global brand.

Employer: Rick McGill’s Airport Toyota

Location: Alcoa, TN (greater Knoxville area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$18/hr

Greet service customers, move and protect vehicles, help with shuttles, and keep the service lane running smoothly. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and advancement in a busy dealership.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Knoxville roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.