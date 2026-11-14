Knoxville has a bunch of solid cleaning and maintenance roles right now, from apartments to hotels to offices. Good mix of full-time, part-time, and flexible gigs if you like staying active on the job.

Employer: Covenant Living Communities and Services

Covenant Living Communities and Services Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.48–$17.41/hour

Clean resident rooms and common areas, handle minor fixes like light bulbs and plunging toilets, and help with linens and deep cleans. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 403(b) match, and more.

Employer: PeakMade Real Estate

PeakMade Real Estate Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Keep student housing/common areas clean, prep vacant units, and respond to resident requests while following safety rules. Offers PTO, wellbeing days, 401(k) match, parental leave, and long-term perks like a 10-year trip.

Employer: PeakMade Real Estate

PeakMade Real Estate Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Handle repairs and service requests (HVAC, plumbing, electrical, appliances), pool care, and exterior upkeep. Great fit if you’ve got at least a year of maintenance experience and want training, certifications, PTO, and bonuses.

Employer: Volunteer Properties

Volunteer Properties Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Do HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and appliance repairs plus make-readies and grounds care at an apartment community. EPA certification or HVAC experience is required, with health insurance, PTO, holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Clean Cincinnati

Clean Cincinnati Location: Knoxville, TN (on the road)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $20–$27/hour

Clean windows and commercial spaces, including bathrooms and carpets; must be okay with ladders and have your own vehicle. Flexible schedule, paid time off, and on-the-job training with room to move up.

Employer: Awesome Services Inc

Awesome Services Inc Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Contract (W-2 or 1099 depending on project)

Contract (W-2 or 1099 depending on project) Pay: From $16/hour

Short-term construction cleanup work (debris, dust, final detail) plus window cleaning and floor work; supervisor spots available. Great if you’ve done construction cleaning before and can work on your feet and lift 40+ lbs.

Employer: Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG)

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Clean lobbies, hallways, restrooms, and event spaces on AM or PM shifts while keeping the hotel looking sharp. Offers PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Clean Residential Services Tri-Cities

Clean Residential Services Tri-Cities Location: Knoxville, TN (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20/hour + tips

Daytime Monday–Friday house cleaning with paid training and paid travel time between jobs. Good for dependable folks with a car, insurance, and a phone who like detailed work and a steady schedule.

Employer: Knox-Blount Maintenance

Knox-Blount Maintenance Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 5:00–10:00 p.m.

Pay: $14–$15/hour

Clean offices, restrooms, and common areas in the evenings—great side job if you want steady hours after your day gig. No experience required, just reliability and comfort with physical work.

If one of these sounds like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.