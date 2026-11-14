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📋 Knoxville Admin Jobs: Multiple Front Desk & Medical Office Roles
Knoxville has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like front desk work and helping people in medical or senior living settings.
Multi-Duty Receptionist – Summit Express Clinics
- Employer: Summit Medical Group
- Location: Knoxville, TN (rotating Summit Express Clinics)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week (8:00 am–8:00 pm, rotating clinics)
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the first face patients see at Summit’s express clinics—checking them in, updating records, taking copays, handling calls, and keeping things running smoothly. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want steady hours with East Tennessee’s largest primary care organization.
Chart Builder
- Employer: StatCare
- Location: 101 Glenleigh Ct, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37934
- Type: Not listed (appears to be regular, on-site role)
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: 401(k), dental, health, vision, paid time off
Behind-the-scenes admin role building complete patient charts in the EMR before visits. Great if you’re very computer savvy, like working with data, and have at least 2 years in a medical office/records setting.
Front Desk Concierge
- Employer: Emory Mills Senior Living
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week, in person)
- Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) matching, paid time off, referral program
Front desk role in a senior living community—answering phones, greeting visitors, handling mail, petty cash, and wellness checks for residents. Good match if you’re calm, caring, and like a mix of customer service and light office work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local admin jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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