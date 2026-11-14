Knoxville has some solid admin openings right now, especially if you like front desk work and helping people in medical or senior living settings.

Employer: Summit Medical Group

Summit Medical Group Location: Knoxville, TN (rotating Summit Express Clinics)

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week (8:00 am–8:00 pm, rotating clinics)

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first face patients see at Summit’s express clinics—checking them in, updating records, taking copays, handling calls, and keeping things running smoothly. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want steady hours with East Tennessee’s largest primary care organization.

Employer: StatCare

StatCare Location: 101 Glenleigh Ct, Suite 101, Knoxville, TN 37934

Type: Not listed (appears to be regular, on-site role)

Not listed (appears to be regular, on-site role) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: 401(k), dental, health, vision, paid time off

Behind-the-scenes admin role building complete patient charts in the EMR before visits. Great if you’re very computer savvy, like working with data, and have at least 2 years in a medical office/records setting.

Employer: Emory Mills Senior Living

Emory Mills Senior Living Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time (~25 hrs/week, in person)

Pay: $15.00–$17.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) matching, paid time off, referral program

Front desk role in a senior living community—answering phones, greeting visitors, handling mail, petty cash, and wellness checks for residents. Good match if you’re calm, caring, and like a mix of customer service and light office work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local admin jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.