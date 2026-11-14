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Traffic
🚧 Big traffic pattern changes coming to Sevier Ave area
11 days ago
🚧 New traffic pattern coming to South Waterfront by spring 2027
In the coming weeks, weather permitting, the City will start changing the traffic pattern at Council Place and Sevier Avenue, near the south end of the Gay Street Bridge.
Key changes:
- Council Place will become a quarter-mile bicycle route only, closed to cars and trucks.
- Sevier Avenue on the hill by the former Kerbela Temple will be converted to two-way traffic.
- A short section of Sevier Avenue between Blount Avenue and east toward Jones Street will be milled, repaved, and restriped for two-way traffic.
- The unused railroad tracks at Jones Street will be removed.
- The traffic signal at Blount and Sevier will be removed so vehicles on Blount and Sevier avenues can move through without that stop.
- Removing the current bike path on the Sevier hill will allow the City to add a small number of new on-street parking spaces.
The City expects these changes to be in place by early spring 2027, depending on warm, dry weather.
More Info: Improvements Coming to South Waterfront Intersecti...
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