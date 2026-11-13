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🚧 Knoxville Construction & Skilled Trades Jobs – Multiple Openings
Knoxville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re deep in construction or just handy and ready to learn. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.
Commercial Ground Up Construction Superintendent
- Employer: Michael Page (for a Nashville-based commercial GC)
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Salary: $100,000 – $120,000
Lead full ground‑up commercial projects from sitework to closeout. This role comes with a vehicle allowance or company vehicle, 401(k) with employer contribution, health/dental/vision, PTO, and holidays, plus a strong project pipeline and clear long‑term growth.
Concrete Worker
- Employer: Allegiance Concrete, LLC
- Location: Knoxville, TN (East TN area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role helping with prep, placement, finishing, and cleanup of concrete on local jobs. Good fit if you like physical outdoor work, have 2+ years concrete experience, and want steady crew work with a focus on safety.
Tire Technician
- Employer: Bill Morgan Tire Co
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $19.00 – $25.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, EAP, PTO
Work on tires for cars, trucks, tractors, forklifts, and heavy equipment, including installs, repairs, and on‑call work (paid). No experience required—training is available—but a clean driver’s license and comfort with tools and physical work are key.
Service Technician (ATV/SxS)
- Employer: Knoxville Powersports
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time (Tue–Fri, 8:30–6; Sat, 8–3)
- Pay: $20 – $32 flat rate, depending on experience
- Benefits: 2 weeks vacation after 90 days, sick days, BCBS health, optional dental/vision, company‑paid life & long‑term disability
Turn your ATV/SxS wrenching skills into a solid paycheck with plenty of work on the schedule. You’ll need at least 1 year of service tech experience, your own basic tools, a good driving record, and a customer‑focused attitude.
Welder – Part Time (TIG Aluminum)
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Part-time, very flexible (about 5–10 hrs/week to start)
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule
Great side‑gig if you’re skilled and certified in TIG welding and want extra income. You’ll TIG weld 1" aluminum tubing/framing using on‑site equipment, reading drawings and working independently with a strong focus on safety.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new Knoxville openings pop up every week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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