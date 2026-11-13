Knoxville’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re deep in construction or just handy and ready to learn. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Michael Page (for a Nashville-based commercial GC)

Michael Page (for a Nashville-based commercial GC) Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000

Lead full ground‑up commercial projects from sitework to closeout. This role comes with a vehicle allowance or company vehicle, 401(k) with employer contribution, health/dental/vision, PTO, and holidays, plus a strong project pipeline and clear long‑term growth.

Employer: Allegiance Concrete, LLC

Location: Knoxville, TN (East TN area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role helping with prep, placement, finishing, and cleanup of concrete on local jobs. Good fit if you like physical outdoor work, have 2+ years concrete experience, and want steady crew work with a focus on safety.

Employer: Bill Morgan Tire Co

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $19.00 – $25.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, EAP, PTO

Work on tires for cars, trucks, tractors, forklifts, and heavy equipment, including installs, repairs, and on‑call work (paid). No experience required—training is available—but a clean driver’s license and comfort with tools and physical work are key.

Employer: Knoxville Powersports

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (Tue–Fri, 8:30–6; Sat, 8–3)

Full-time (Tue–Fri, 8:30–6; Sat, 8–3) Pay: $20 – $32 flat rate , depending on experience

, depending on experience Benefits: 2 weeks vacation after 90 days, sick days, BCBS health, optional dental/vision, company‑paid life & long‑term disability

Turn your ATV/SxS wrenching skills into a solid paycheck with plenty of work on the schedule. You’ll need at least 1 year of service tech experience, your own basic tools, a good driving record, and a customer‑focused attitude.

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time, very flexible (about 5–10 hrs/week to start)

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule

Great side‑gig if you’re skilled and certified in TIG welding and want extra income. You’ll TIG weld 1" aluminum tubing/framing using on‑site equipment, reading drawings and working independently with a strong focus on safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new Knoxville openings pop up every week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.