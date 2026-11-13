Knoxville’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around nuclear and federal work. If you’re into complex projects and like hybrid schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Knoxville, TN (hybrid – about 3 days in office)

(hybrid – about 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,023 – $180,313

Lead radiological work for new and existing nuclear power plants, doing dose and source term calculations plus radiation monitoring system design. You’ll work with multi-discipline teams, travel to plants in the U.S. and abroad, and support clean, carbon-free energy projects.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Knoxville, TN (hybrid – about 3 days in office)

(hybrid – about 3 days in office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,890 – $118,999

Senior-level role leading 3D mechanical plant layout and piping design for nuclear projects. Great fit if you have 10+ years in mechanical design, enjoy mentoring junior designers, and like owning detailed deliverables from models to isometrics.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Knoxville, TN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000

Design HVAC and utility systems for federal facilities, from concepts and load calcs to BMS sequences and field support. Ideal if you’re a U.S. citizen with Revit and load modeling experience and want to grow toward PE on high-impact federal projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.