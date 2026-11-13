Knoxville has some solid admin openings right now, from campus leadership support to medical front desk and part-time office help. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: The US Oncology Network (Tennessee Cancer Specialists)

The US Oncology Network (Tennessee Cancer Specialists) Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the first friendly face patients see, handling check-in/check-out, collecting copays, scheduling appointments, and keeping the lobby and desk area tidy. Great fit if you have 1+ year in a medical office, know EMR systems, and want a role that directly supports cancer patients and their families.

Employer: University of Tennessee (Office of the Senior Vice Provost for Student Success)

(Office of the Senior Vice Provost for Student Success) Location: Knoxville, TN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Anticipated hiring range: $60,000 (UT market range MR 08)

High-responsibility admin role supporting the Senior Vice Provost: managing calendars and travel, planning events and retreats, handling confidential communications, and supervising student staff. Ideal if you have an associate’s degree (bachelor’s preferred), strong Microsoft Office skills, and experience with executive-level support and event planning.

Employer: Elliott Advisory Group (public accounting & advisory firm)

(public accounting & advisory firm) Location: Knoxville, TN (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Work closely with the Office Manager on client onboarding, data entry, Excel projects, record management, and tax-season support. Good for someone detail-oriented, comfortable with Excel, and interested in business or accounting who wants flexible hours, paid time off, and hands-on office experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.