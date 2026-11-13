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Knoxville
🧑💼 Knoxville HR Jobs: Multiple Roles from Intern to $85K+
10 days ago
Knoxville’s HR scene is busy right now, with options for students, specialists, and experienced admins. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.
Program Intern, Talent Management
- Employer: Pilot Flying J / Pilot Company
- Location: Knoxville, TN (onsite at HQ)
- Type: Full-time summer internship (June 7 – August 13, 2027)
- Salary: Not listed
This is a great fit for a graduate student in I-O Psychology or related field who wants real-world experience in selection, assessment, performance management, and succession planning. You’ll work on data-heavy talent projects and see how a large, fast-paced company runs its HR and talent programs.
HR Specialist – Payroll + Benefits
- Employer: EQV Talent
- Location: Knoxville, TN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 per year
This role is for someone with 5+ years in payroll/benefits or HR generalist work who loves details and compliance. You’ll own U.S. payroll, health insurance, and 401(k) administration, support employees with pay and benefits questions, and help improve HR processes.
Leave of Absence Administrator (Contract)
- Employer: Patriot Talent Solutions
- Location: Knoxville, TN (onsite, Monday–Friday)
- Type: Contract (3–6 months)
- Salary: Not listed
Perfect if you like structured, process-driven work and have experience in leave administration, benefits, HR operations, or claims. You’ll manage a high-volume queue of FMLA/ADA/disability cases, handle documentation, and complete a 6-week training program before working independently.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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