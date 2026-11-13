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Knox County
Free fitness class at Dr. Walter Hardy Park Nov. 14
4 days ago
The Knox County Community Health Council will host a free Movement in the Parks fitness class at Dr. Walter Hardy Park, 1917 Bethel Ave. on Nov. 14 from 1:00–2:00 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can RSVP here: RSVP link.
This content is adapted from materials provided by knoxcohealthtn
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