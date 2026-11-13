Knoxville is busy hiring early childhood pros right now. If you love working with little kids and want steady hours plus solid benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Knoxville-Knox County Head Start/Early Head Start (via Acquire4Hire )

Knoxville-Knox County Head Start/Early Head Start (via ) Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Education: Degree in Early Childhood Education/Child Development

Teach in a Head Start classroom with a 4-day teaching week (Fridays for planning and training), strong support staff, and a focus on whole-child development. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, PSLF eligibility, paid leave, sick leave, no-cost meals, and ongoing professional development.

Employer: Knoxville-Knox County Head Start/Early Head Start

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Education: Associate degree in Early Childhood Education/Child Development (minimum)

in Early Childhood Education/Child Development (minimum) Experience: 1+ year working with preschool children

Same core role and benefits as the listing above, posted directly by the program: lead a Head Start classroom, partner with families, and support kids’ social, emotional, and academic growth. Highlights include a 4-day teaching week, free individual health insurance, employer retirement contributions, 3+ weeks paid breaks, and strong training support.

Employer: Learning Care Group

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Lead your own classroom in a faith-based academy with no nights or weekends, flexible schedules, and a minimum 50% childcare discount. Role focuses on creating fun, hands-on lessons, mentoring other teachers, and building strong relationships with families, with access to benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and ongoing training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same site. Save the links and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.