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Knoxville
🏭 Knoxville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
4 days ago
Knoxville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with steady shift work and room to grow if you like hands-on jobs. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Warehouse General Laborer – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Pay: $18.40/hour
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
This role is all about keeping the warehouse running smoothly—cleaning, restacking damaged product, and moving pallets. Good fit if you can lift up to 75 lbs, like fast-paced work, and want big-company benefits like 401(k) match, health coverage, and stock purchase plan.
Glass Fabricator – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Pay: $20–$22/hour + $1.50 shift premium
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 3 pm start
Turn raw glass into finished products like windows and shower doors using cutting tables and other machines. Great if you’re handy with tools, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want benefits starting day one, plus safety and performance bonus opportunities.
Material Handler
- Employer: Goodwill Industries Knoxville
- Location: Middlebrook Pike Warehouse, Knoxville, TN
- Pay: $10.50/hour
- Type: Full-time, typically Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30 (occasional weekends)
You’ll inspect, sort, label, and route donated materials, help keep the dock and warehouse clean, and may help load/unload trucks or run the baler. A good entry-level warehouse job if you want steady daytime hours and like staying active.
Production Polishing / Graining
- Employer: Lokar, Inc.
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–4:00 pm, climate-controlled facility
Polish and finish aluminum parts using grinders, buffing wheels, and sanders. This is hands-on, detail work with lots of standing and lifting up to 50 lbs, and they’ll train you on the process if you’re willing to learn.
CNC Machinist Operator
- Employer: Lokar, Inc.
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–4:00 pm, climate-controlled facility
Run and/or set up CNC mills and lathes, read prints, and check parts with calipers and micrometers. Good match if you already know CNC controls and G-code basics and want a clean shop with steady daytime hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and similar roles listed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.