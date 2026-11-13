Knoxville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with steady shift work and room to grow if you like hands-on jobs. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Pay: $18.40/hour

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

This role is all about keeping the warehouse running smoothly—cleaning, restacking damaged product, and moving pallets. Good fit if you can lift up to 75 lbs, like fast-paced work, and want big-company benefits like 401(k) match, health coverage, and stock purchase plan.

Employer: Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions

Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Pay: $20–$22/hour + $1.50 shift premium

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 3 pm start

Turn raw glass into finished products like windows and shower doors using cutting tables and other machines. Great if you’re handy with tools, can lift up to 75 lbs, and want benefits starting day one, plus safety and performance bonus opportunities.

Employer: Goodwill Industries Knoxville

Location: Middlebrook Pike Warehouse, Knoxville, TN

Middlebrook Pike Warehouse, Knoxville, TN Pay: $10.50/hour

Type: Full-time, typically Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30 (occasional weekends)

You’ll inspect, sort, label, and route donated materials, help keep the dock and warehouse clean, and may help load/unload trucks or run the baler. A good entry-level warehouse job if you want steady daytime hours and like staying active.

Employer: Lokar, Inc.

Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–4:00 pm, climate-controlled facility

Polish and finish aluminum parts using grinders, buffing wheels, and sanders. This is hands-on, detail work with lots of standing and lifting up to 50 lbs, and they’ll train you on the process if you’re willing to learn.

Employer: Lokar, Inc.

Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 7:30 am–4:00 pm, climate-controlled facility

Run and/or set up CNC mills and lathes, read prints, and check parts with calipers and micrometers. Good match if you already know CNC controls and G-code basics and want a clean shop with steady daytime hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and similar roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.