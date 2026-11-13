Knoxville has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from hands-on care to mental health support and program work.

Employer: Creekview Health and Rehabilitation

Creekview Health and Rehabilitation Location: Knoxville, TN (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay: $22.00 – $28.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, paid time off, paid sick time, parental leave

401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, paid time off, paid sick time, parental leave Coordinate care for patients in a skilled nursing facility, from intake through discharge. Great fit if you have case management or nursing/patient-care experience and like working closely with patients, families, and medical staff.

Employer: Sunshine services

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Not listed (appears to be ongoing program support role)

Not listed (appears to be ongoing program support role) Plan and lead community outings, recreation, and educational activities for people with disabilities. You’ll need a high school diploma, be 18+, have a valid TN driver’s license, and be willing to complete state training and medication certification.

Employer: Covenant Health – Peninsula Behavioral Health

Location: Knoxville, TN (local travel required)

(local travel required) Type: Full-time, day shift (80 hours per pay period)

Senior-level counselor role supporting adults in recovery education and peer support programs. You’ll help clients with mental health and/or substance use disorders work on recovery goals, document services, and mentor newer counselors. Requires 6+ months healthcare experience, personal experience as a mental health/substance use consumer, CPRS certification (or within 6 months), and a valid TN driver’s license.

Employer: Sunrise Community

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.68/hour

Benefits: Paid time off, retirement plan, health, dental, vision, EAP and more

Paid time off, retirement plan, health, dental, vision, EAP and more Provide daily support and supervision for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in community settings. Good for someone with a high school diploma (or equivalent), valid driver’s license, and a heart for advocacy and independence.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.