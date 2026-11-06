👔 Knoxville Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Knoxville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in engineering, healthcare, and industrial services. If you’ve got management experience and want your next step up, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stowers Machinery

Stowers Machinery Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead field service operations for a major heavy equipment company. You’ll manage quotes, work orders, safety, and a team of field techs, with a big focus on customer satisfaction and hitting service goals. Ideal if you have 5+ years in heavy equipment repair and some supervisory experience.

Employer: TeamHealth

Location: Based in Knoxville, TN (travel across the Southeast; live anywhere in the U.S.)

Based in (travel across the Southeast; live anywhere in the U.S.) Type: Full-time, 1099

Salary: Not listed (includes medical director stipend, quality incentives, sign-on and retention bonuses)

Fully non-clinical leadership role for an experienced hospitalist. You’ll oversee and support hospital medicine programs across 11 states, Monday–Friday with weekends off, and all travel, lodging, and expenses covered.

Employer: ValleyShore Engineering (via The Energists)

(via The Energists) Location: Knoxville, TN (in-person; relocation assistance available)

(in-person; relocation assistance available) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, relocation assistance

Run Construction Materials Testing and Special Inspection projects from start to finish while helping grow a 35-person engineering firm. Great fit for a PE or strong EIT with 5+ years CMT/Special Inspections who wants real ownership of projects, client relationships, and team mentoring.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—strong managers often get considered for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.