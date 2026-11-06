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💰 Knoxville Accounting Jobs With Multiple Hybrid & $50K+ Roles
Knoxville’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level accounting to leadership roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
FP&A Manager
- Employer: Tandym Group (tech services organization)
- Location: Greater Knoxville, TN (hybrid, 3 days onsite / 2 days remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Day shift, Monday–Friday, standard business hours
- Salary: Not listed
Lead FP&A for factory and functional areas, own monthly financial analysis, P&L, and budgets, and build models and executive materials. Great fit if you have 5+ years in accounting/finance, strong cost accounting/manufacturing experience, and are comfortable with SAP/ERP and AI tools.
Tax Manager
- Employer: Rodefer Moss & Co, PLLC
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive compensation (salary, benefits, bonuses, incentives; exact range not listed)
Regional CPA firm role leading tax engagements and mentoring staff while handling corporate, individual, and partnership returns. Designed for someone with 5+ years public accounting, a Bachelor’s or Master’s in Accounting, and an active CPA, who wants strong work–life balance and a supportive, flexible culture.
Collections Specialist I
- Employer: ORNL Federal Credit Union
- Location: Knoxville, TN (hybrid, 2–3 days onsite per week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle delinquent accounts, outbound and inbound member calls, and skip tracing while documenting payment plans. Good match if you have 1+ year in collections, account recovery, or lending, strong communication skills, and are comfortable working with deadlines.
Bookkeeper / Administrative Legal Assistant
- Employer: Well-established civil law firm
- Location: Knoxville, TN (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $50,000 per year
Blend of bookkeeping, payroll, billing support, and admin work in a medium-sized, general civil practice firm. Ideal if you’re proficient in QuickBooks, know AP/AR and reconciliations, and like a detail-heavy role supporting attorneys and office operations.
Staff Accountant
- Employer: Explore Industries (swimming pool design & manufacturing)
- Location: Knoxville, TN – Corporate Island Campus & Manufacturing Center
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $52,000 – $68,000 annually (based on experience)
Early-career corporate accounting role focused on monthly close, reconciliations, journal entries, and management reporting. Great for recent grads or those with 0–2 years’ experience, solid GAAP knowledge, and strong Excel skills (PivotTables, XLOOKUP, SUMIFS).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while interviews are in motion.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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