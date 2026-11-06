🏗️ Knoxville Architecture & Engineering – Multiple High-Paying Roles

Knoxville’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from clean energy startups to big-name firms. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Geosyntec Consultants

Geosyntec Consultants Location: Knoxville, TN (also hiring in Chattanooga)

(also hiring in Chattanooga) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on real-world site assessment and environmental management projects—sampling soil and water, doing Phase I/II ESAs, vapor intrusion work, and permitting. Great fit if you have a geology or environmental/civil/chemical engineering degree and want strong mentoring in consulting.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an established lab and field testing team handling construction materials and special inspections across the Southeast. Ideal for someone with 7–10+ years experience who enjoys managing people, growing client relationships, and steering complex projects.

Employer: Jobot (for a global metals manufacturer)

(for a global metals manufacturer) Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $170,000 per year

Own metallurgical accounting and process guidance for operations like electrowinning, flotation, and heavy media concentrators. Great for a BS in Metallurgical/Chemical Engineering with 1+ year experience who wants strong pay, full benefits, 401(k) match, and solid PTO.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: On-site at TRISO-X Fuel Fabrication Facility, Oak Ridge (Knoxville area)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $118,023 – $180,313

Lead a team delivering complex electrical designs for nuclear power projects—power studies, design change packages, equipment specs, and client interface. Best for a BS in Electrical Engineering, 10+ years power plant design, and 3+ years leading design groups (PE preferred).

Employer: Type One Energy

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: “Highly competitive plus benefits” (exact amount not listed)

Shape the metrology strategy for large, precision steel assemblies in fusion energy systems—selecting measurement tech, building calibration programs, and guiding inspection processes. Great for someone with 7+ years in metrology/precision measurement and 3+ years in a lead role.

Employer: Bechtel Corporation

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time telework, based in Knoxville

Salary: Not listed

Design and check HVAC systems for large DOE/DOD and nuclear/security projects, including calcs, specs, and mentoring junior staff. A strong match if you have a BS in Mechanical (or related) Engineering and 8+ years HVAC design experience with industrial/government work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.