🏭 Knoxville Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Knoxville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on machine work to engineering and quality roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: ATC

ATC Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll own and improve manufacturing processes, lead root-cause problem solving, and support new product launches. This role is a good fit if you have 5–10 years of manufacturing engineering experience, strong lean skills, and like being on the shop floor driving safety, quality, and productivity.

Employer: PHE Polymer

Location: Knoxville, TN 37909

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: $17.41 – $18.41 per hour, 40+ hours/week

Run and monitor gasket press machinery, inspect parts, and keep production records in a clean, organized work area. This is a great entry point into manufacturing with on-the-job training, multiple shifts, and a strong benefits package (health, vision, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time/other (warehouse role, in person)

Full-time/other (warehouse role, in person) Salary: $23.19 – $27.93 per hour

Pick, pack, and ship orders while helping keep warehouse inventory accurate and moving. Ideal if you have warehouse or shipping/receiving experience, can lift heavy items, and want a higher hourly rate plus 401(k).

Employer: Elkhart Tri-Went Industrial

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $20.00 per hour

Support production quality by running CMM, doing inspections and audits, handling RMAs, and preparing corrective actions. Good match if you have 2+ years as a Quality Tech, can read blueprints and use gauges, and want solid benefits (health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.