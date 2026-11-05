🚔 Knoxville Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

Knoxville has steady demand for people who can keep stores, sites, and communities safe. If you’re calm under pressure and like helping others, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Solid Ground Security Solutions (SGSS)

Solid Ground Security Solutions (SGSS) Location: Knoxville, TN (Greater Knoxville Area)

(Greater Knoxville Area) Pay: $17.00–$18.00 per hour

Type: Full-Time & Part-Time, In-person

Full-Time & Part-Time, In-person Why it’s appealing: Family-oriented security company with health, dental, vision, PTO, and extras like indoor shooting range membership, gym reimbursement, and in-house training. Great fit if you’re 21+, can pass background and drug screening, and want to grow your skills as an armed officer.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2310

Location: 3051 Kinzel Way, Knoxville, TN 37924

Pay: $18–$31 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums and incentives)

(plus possible hourly premiums and incentives) Type: Full-Time , Mid-Shift & Closing

, Mid-Shift & Closing Why it’s appealing: Focus on safety, theft prevention, and investigations while earning strong hourly pay and performance incentives. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walden Security

Location: Knoxville, TN

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely Full-Time, Day Shift, In-person

Likely Full-Time, Day Shift, In-person Why it’s appealing: Step up into leadership, supervising security officers across multiple sites while working as an armed, uniformed officer. You’ll use a company vehicle, respond to alarms, train new officers, and help keep standards high across all posts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or duty that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.