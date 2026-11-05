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Knoxville

TCAT Knoxville marks National Career Development Month

4 days ago
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Tennessee College of Applied Technology - Knoxville is highlighting November as National Career Development Month, encouraging people to explore training that can lead to in-demand jobs. The college offers hands-on training, programs built for the workforce, and industry connections to help students turn interests into job skills and build a path to a career.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Tennessee College of Applied Technology - Knoxville

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