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Knoxville
TCAT Knoxville marks National Career Development Month
4 days ago
Tennessee College of Applied Technology - Knoxville is highlighting November as National Career Development Month, encouraging people to explore training that can lead to in-demand jobs. The college offers hands-on training, programs built for the workforce, and industry connections to help students turn interests into job skills and build a path to a career.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Tennessee College of Applied Technology - Knoxville
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