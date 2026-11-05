undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Knoxville
🏥 Multiple Knoxville Healthcare Jobs, From Entry-Level to $300K+
6 days ago
Knoxville’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and senior care are all hiring. If you’re looking to get your foot in the door or level up your career, there’s a good mix of bedside, lab, admin, and leadership roles open.
Registered Nurse (RN) 2 East/Oncology – Nights
- Employer: Dolly Parton Children's Hospital
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a)
- Salary: Not listed
Work with pediatric oncology patients using primary nursing care. Great fit if you have TN RN licensure, strong clinical skills, and want to make a daily impact on kids and families.
Clinical Laboratory Technologist – Microbiology (Sign-On Bonus) – Posting 1
- Employer: Labcorp at UT Knoxville Medical Center
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Evenings (6p–2:30a, rotating weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Run routine and complex microbiology testing in a high-volume lab. Requires a related bachelor’s degree and clinical lab experience; strong benefits and growth potential.
Clinical Laboratory Technologist – Microbiology (Sign-On Bonus) – Posting 2
- Employer: Labcorp at UT Knoxville Medical Center
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Evenings (6p–2:30a, rotating weekends)
- Salary: Not listed, $6,000 sign-on bonus (external)
Same core role as above, but this posting highlights the sign-on bonus and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement).
Radiation Physicist Assistant – Proton Therapy
- Employer: Covenant Health – Proton Therapy Services
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: PRN/Occasional, Day Shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support medical physicists with QA testing, proton therapy checks, and radiation safety tasks. Great entry into medical physics; high school diploma or GED accepted, associate’s preferred.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Sonrava Health
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (mentions excellent compensation + incentive plan)
Provide preventive care, scaling, root planing, and patient education. You’ll control your schedule with strong corporate support, CE events, and full benefits.
Insurance Verification Representative – Tennova MultiSpecialty Clinic – Alcoa
- Employer: Tennova MultiSpecialty Clinic
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Weekdays (8a–5p, no weekends/holidays/call)
- Salary: Not listed
Verify insurance, handle pre-auths, and support the revenue cycle. Good for those with 0–2 years in insurance verification or medical billing who want steady hours and strong benefits.
Clinic Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Golden Steps ABA
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Weekdays
- Pay: $23–$25/hour
Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children and young adults with autism in a clinic setting. Paid training, BCBA supervision, health benefits, PTO, and tuition discounts make this ideal if you enjoy working with kids.
Operating Room Staff Nurse (Circulator)
- Employer: Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA)
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time (M–F 11a–7p or three 12s, 7a–7p)
- Salary: Not listed
Circulate in an orthopedic OR, coordinating cases and supporting surgeons and techs. Requires TN RN license, BCLS/ACLS (within 6 months), and OR experience preferred.
Resident Aide – Senior Living
- Employer: Mainstay Senior Living
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: In-person (schedule not specified)
- Pay: From $16/hour
Assist seniors with daily living, vitals, and memory care support in assisted living and memory care. Good fit if you’re compassionate and have (or want) experience in senior care.
CLIN NURSE III – Neuro ICU
- Employer: Covenant Health – Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Days (72 hrs/pay period)
- Salary: Not listed
Senior-level RN role in Neuro ICU with leadership, precepting, and process improvement. Requires TN RN license and minimum 3 years’ experience.
CLIN NURSE III – Emergency Room
- Employer: Covenant Health – Parkwest Medical Center
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Nights (72 hrs/pay period)
- Salary: Not listed
Experienced ER RN role with a focus on complex patient care and unit leadership. Must have TN RN license, 3+ years’ experience, and be comfortable in a fast-paced ED.
Advanced Chemotherapy Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Covenant Health – Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Days (80 hrs/pay period)
- Salary: Not listed
Prepare and handle chemotherapy and IV meds, manage chemo inventory, and support clean-room quality checks. Needs 3 years’ chemo experience (or 2 with state-approved certification) and active TN pharmacy tech license.
Patient Care Technician – Full Time Nights
- Employer: Tennova Healthcare – North Knoxville Medical Center
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Salary: Not listed
Support nurses with vitals, ADLs, mobility, and basic procedures. Great entry-level hospital role; BLS required within 90 days, CNA or CPCT preferred.
Psychiatric Technician II – Senior Behavioral Health
- Employer: Covenant Health – Parkwest Medical Center
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Nights (72 hrs/pay period)
- Salary: Not listed
Provide supervision, ADL support, and group activities for behavioral health patients. Requires HS diploma/GED plus 1 year healthcare experience or a related bachelor’s degree.
Personal Care Attendant – Home Care
- Employer: Quality Private Duty Care
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, Home-based care
- Salary: Not listed
Offer one-on-one care in clients’ homes, with flexible scheduling and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays including your birthday).
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate – Posting 1
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
Blend retail customer service with pharmacy support—ring up sales, help fill prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, and work toward PTCB certification.
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate – Posting 2
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$20/hour
Similar role and pay range as the first posting, with emphasis on flexible scheduling, pharmacy systems training, and growth toward certified tech roles.
Licensed Optician
- Employer: AEG Vision
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time, On-site
- Salary: Not listed
Help patients choose frames and lenses, interpret prescriptions, and handle adjustments and repairs. Requires state optician license; offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match.
Radiology Technician / Limited X-Ray Tech
- Employer: Urgent Team
- Location: Greater Knoxville area
- Type: Full-time, Rotating 12-hour shifts + every other weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Perform X-rays and medical assistant duties in urgent care. Needs TN X-ray license, BLS, and MA experience preferred; offers competitive pay, benefits, and PTO.
Internal Medicine Medical Director – HIV Primary Care
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (for a TN community health center)
- Location: Knoxville, TN (travel across TN, home base in Knoxville)
- Type: Full-time, Outpatient, No call
- Compensation: Base $275,000–$300,000 + sign-on + $10,000 relocation
Lead a wraparound HIV primary care program (70% admin / 30% clinical) with low daily volume and strong benefits, including 100% paid health insurance for employee and child dependents. Requires BC in IM or ID and HIV experience.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on experience and offer training.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.