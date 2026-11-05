🏥 Multiple Knoxville Healthcare Jobs, From Entry-Level to $300K+

Knoxville’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and senior care are all hiring. If you’re looking to get your foot in the door or level up your career, there’s a good mix of bedside, lab, admin, and leadership roles open.

Employer: Dolly Parton Children's Hospital

Dolly Parton Children's Hospital Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Nights (7p–7a)

Salary: Not listed

Work with pediatric oncology patients using primary nursing care. Great fit if you have TN RN licensure, strong clinical skills, and want to make a daily impact on kids and families.

Employer: Labcorp at UT Knoxville Medical Center

at UT Knoxville Medical Center Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Evenings (6p–2:30a, rotating weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Run routine and complex microbiology testing in a high-volume lab. Requires a related bachelor’s degree and clinical lab experience; strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Labcorp at UT Knoxville Medical Center

at UT Knoxville Medical Center Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Evenings (6p–2:30a, rotating weekends)

Salary: Not listed, $6,000 sign-on bonus (external)

Same core role as above, but this posting highlights the sign-on bonus and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Covenant Health – Proton Therapy Services

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: PRN/Occasional, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Support medical physicists with QA testing, proton therapy checks, and radiation safety tasks. Great entry into medical physics; high school diploma or GED accepted, associate’s preferred.

Employer: Sonrava Health

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (mentions excellent compensation + incentive plan)

Provide preventive care, scaling, root planing, and patient education. You’ll control your schedule with strong corporate support, CE events, and full benefits.

Employer: Tennova MultiSpecialty Clinic

Tennova MultiSpecialty Clinic Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Weekdays (8a–5p, no weekends/holidays/call)

Salary: Not listed

Verify insurance, handle pre-auths, and support the revenue cycle. Good for those with 0–2 years in insurance verification or medical billing who want steady hours and strong benefits.

Employer: Golden Steps ABA

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Weekdays

Pay: $23–$25/hour

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children and young adults with autism in a clinic setting. Paid training, BCBA supervision, health benefits, PTO, and tuition discounts make this ideal if you enjoy working with kids.

Employer: Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA)

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (M–F 11a–7p or three 12s, 7a–7p)

Full-time (M–F 11a–7p or three 12s, 7a–7p) Salary: Not listed

Circulate in an orthopedic OR, coordinating cases and supporting surgeons and techs. Requires TN RN license, BCLS/ACLS (within 6 months), and OR experience preferred.

Employer: Mainstay Senior Living

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: In-person (schedule not specified)

In-person (schedule not specified) Pay: From $16/hour

Assist seniors with daily living, vitals, and memory care support in assisted living and memory care. Good fit if you’re compassionate and have (or want) experience in senior care.

Employer: Covenant Health – Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Days (72 hrs/pay period)

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level RN role in Neuro ICU with leadership, precepting, and process improvement. Requires TN RN license and minimum 3 years’ experience.

Employer: Covenant Health – Parkwest Medical Center

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Nights (72 hrs/pay period)

Salary: Not listed

Experienced ER RN role with a focus on complex patient care and unit leadership. Must have TN RN license, 3+ years’ experience, and be comfortable in a fast-paced ED.

Employer: Covenant Health – Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Days (80 hrs/pay period)

Salary: Not listed

Prepare and handle chemotherapy and IV meds, manage chemo inventory, and support clean-room quality checks. Needs 3 years’ chemo experience (or 2 with state-approved certification) and active TN pharmacy tech license.

Employer: Tennova Healthcare – North Knoxville Medical Center

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Support nurses with vitals, ADLs, mobility, and basic procedures. Great entry-level hospital role; BLS required within 90 days, CNA or CPCT preferred.

Employer: Covenant Health – Parkwest Medical Center

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Nights (72 hrs/pay period)

Salary: Not listed

Provide supervision, ADL support, and group activities for behavioral health patients. Requires HS diploma/GED plus 1 year healthcare experience or a related bachelor’s degree.

Employer: Quality Private Duty Care

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, Home-based care

Salary: Not listed

Offer one-on-one care in clients’ homes, with flexible scheduling and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays including your birthday).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Blend retail customer service with pharmacy support—ring up sales, help fill prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, and work toward PTCB certification.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$20/hour

Similar role and pay range as the first posting, with emphasis on flexible scheduling, pharmacy systems training, and growth toward certified tech roles.

Employer: AEG Vision

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Help patients choose frames and lenses, interpret prescriptions, and handle adjustments and repairs. Requires state optician license; offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Urgent Team

Location: Greater Knoxville area

Type: Full-time, Rotating 12-hour shifts + every other weekend

Salary: Not listed

Perform X-rays and medical assistant duties in urgent care. Needs TN X-ray license, BLS, and MA experience preferred; offers competitive pay, benefits, and PTO.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Physician Solutions (for a TN community health center)

(for a TN community health center) Location: Knoxville, TN (travel across TN, home base in Knoxville)

Type: Full-time, Outpatient, No call

Compensation: Base $275,000–$300,000 + sign-on + $10,000 relocation

Lead a wraparound HIV primary care program (70% admin / 30% clinical) with low daily volume and strong benefits, including 100% paid health insurance for employee and child dependents. Requires BC in IM or ID and HIV experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible on experience and offer training.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.