⚡ Knoxville Utilities & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings

Knoxville has steady hiring right now for people who like hands-on work that keeps power and water systems running. If you enjoy being outside, leading crews, or working with treatment systems, these are worth a look.

Employer: USIC

USIC Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, day shift

Pay: $20.00/hour

Work outdoors on your own, driving a company vehicle to find and mark underground utilities (telecom, power, gas, water, sewer). No prior locating experience needed and 100% paid training, plus benefits like insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and extra pay for some weekend/holiday on-call work.

Employer: MasTec Utility Services (MasTec Power Delivery)

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a crew installing and maintaining overhead electrical lines—from new cable installs and pole work to supervising digging and placing conduit. This role is for experienced lineworkers with 6+ years’ experience, 2+ years supervising, and a Class A CDL, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: OSI Jobs (nationwide food manufacturer)

(nationwide food manufacturer) Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 4:00 AM–1:00 PM + every other Saturday

Pay: $22–$27/hour DOE + benefits

Run the plant’s DAF wastewater pretreatment system, adjusting chemicals, keeping discharge in compliance, and managing chemical inventory. Great fit if you have municipal or industrial wastewater experience and like working independently on an early-morning schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and often room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.