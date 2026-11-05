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Knoxville
🚚 Knoxville Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Local Openings
3 days ago
Knoxville’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, fleet, and warehouse roles all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping goods moving, this week has some solid options.
Sourcing Manager, Knoxville TN
- Employer: Kelvion
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a senior supply chain role focused on sourcing and purchasing for a global heat-exchanger manufacturer. Good fit if you have strong procurement experience and want to own strategy, vendors, and cost control.
Dockworker Part Time No CDL – TForce Freight ($22/hr)
- Employer: TForce Freight
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Part-time
- Starting Pay: $22.00/hour
- Perks: Pension, 401(k), PTO, benefits
Hands-on dock role loading and unloading LTL freight with forklifts and yard trucks—no CDL needed. Great if you want steady part-time hours, strong hourly pay, and union-style benefits.
Delivery Vehicle Prep
- Employer: Tesla
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, paid holidays, daily pay access
You’ll clean, inspect, move, and stage vehicles for customer delivery and coordinate with internal and third-party logistics. Good for detail-oriented folks who like cars, fast-paced work, and strong day-one benefits.
Order Selector/Picker (Warehouse Day)
- Employer: Imperial Brady
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM
- Salary: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid family leave, education reimbursement
Day-shift warehouse role pulling orders with RF scanners, cherry picker, and forklift, then staging pallets for delivery. Ideal if you have at least a year of high-volume order selecting and want a steady weekday schedule.
Carrier Sales Representative
- Employer: Freight Flex
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Comp: Base salary + 1.5% commission
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, hybrid day each week after 90 days
You’ll source and manage carriers, negotiate freight rates, and keep loads covered for a growing 3PL. Great for competitive, phone-comfortable people with some logistics, sales, or customer service background.
After-Hours Operations Specialist
- Employer: Freight Flex
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Evenings/nights, weeknights (e.g., 4 PM–1 AM or 6 PM–3 AM), some weekends/holidays, on-call as needed
- Salary: Not listed
Night-owl logistics role tracking active shipments, solving issues (delays, breakdowns, missed pickups), and updating customers and carriers. Good if you know freight/3PL operations and like working independently after hours.
Service Parts Runner
- Employer: Not listed (auto dealership service department)
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Perks: PTO, growth potential
Support the service department by delivering parts to techs, picking up parts from vendors, and keeping the parts area organized. A good entry point if you’re dependable, have a valid driver’s license, and want to get into automotive/logistics work.
Procurement Specialist (Parts & Procurement Specialist)
- Employer: ACTS Fleet Maintenance
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, day shift
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 3% match, PTO, life insurance, professional development
Fleet-focused procurement role sourcing and managing parts, vendors, and inventory for commercial vehicle maintenance. Best for someone with 3+ years in parts purchasing or inventory and strong Excel and organization skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while interviews are in motion.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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