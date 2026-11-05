🚚 Knoxville Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Local Openings

Knoxville’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, fleet, and warehouse roles all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and keeping goods moving, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Kelvion

Kelvion Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a senior supply chain role focused on sourcing and purchasing for a global heat-exchanger manufacturer. Good fit if you have strong procurement experience and want to own strategy, vendors, and cost control.

Employer: TForce Freight

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $22.00/hour

Perks: Pension, 401(k), PTO, benefits

Hands-on dock role loading and unloading LTL freight with forklifts and yard trucks—no CDL needed. Great if you want steady part-time hours, strong hourly pay, and union-style benefits.

Employer: Tesla

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, PTO, paid holidays, daily pay access

You’ll clean, inspect, move, and stage vehicles for customer delivery and coordinate with internal and third-party logistics. Good for detail-oriented folks who like cars, fast-paced work, and strong day-one benefits.

Employer: Imperial Brady

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid family leave, education reimbursement

Day-shift warehouse role pulling orders with RF scanners, cherry picker, and forklift, then staging pallets for delivery. Ideal if you have at least a year of high-volume order selecting and want a steady weekday schedule.

Employer: Freight Flex

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Comp: Base salary + 1.5% commission

Base salary Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, hybrid day each week after 90 days

You’ll source and manage carriers, negotiate freight rates, and keep loads covered for a growing 3PL. Great for competitive, phone-comfortable people with some logistics, sales, or customer service background.

Employer: Freight Flex

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Evenings/nights, weeknights (e.g., 4 PM–1 AM or 6 PM–3 AM) , some weekends/holidays, on-call as needed

Evenings/nights, , some weekends/holidays, on-call as needed Salary: Not listed

Night-owl logistics role tracking active shipments, solving issues (delays, breakdowns, missed pickups), and updating customers and carriers. Good if you know freight/3PL operations and like working independently after hours.

Employer: Not listed (auto dealership service department)

Not listed (auto dealership service department) Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Perks: PTO, growth potential

Support the service department by delivering parts to techs, picking up parts from vendors, and keeping the parts area organized. A good entry point if you’re dependable, have a valid driver’s license, and want to get into automotive/logistics work.

Employer: ACTS Fleet Maintenance

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Mon–Fri, day shift

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with 3% match, PTO, life insurance, professional development

Fleet-focused procurement role sourcing and managing parts, vendors, and inventory for commercial vehicle maintenance. Best for someone with 3+ years in parts purchasing or inventory and strong Excel and organization skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while interviews are in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.