⚖️ Several Legal & Compliance Roles Hiring Now in Knoxville

Knoxville has a small but steady legal hiring scene right now, especially for folks who like compliance and in‑house work. If you’re eyeing a move out of the courtroom or into banking law, these are worth a look.

Employer: SouthEast Bank

SouthEast Bank Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a local bank safe and compliant with BSA/AML and OFAC rules. You’ll review alerts, investigate suspicious activity, help with SARs, CTRs, CDD/CIP, and support fraud prevention. Best for someone with prior BSA/OFAC/Fraud or banking experience, strong attention to detail, and solid writing skills.

Also listed on Indeed here if you prefer: BSA Analyst – Indeed posting

Employer: HES Facilities Management

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In‑house role supporting Operations, Sales, Finance, Tech, and HR for a national facilities company focused on schools. You’ll review and draft contracts, handle legal research, manage risk, work with outside counsel, and track regulatory changes. Requires a JD, active bar membership, and 1–3 years’ experience, ideally with commercial contracts and corporate law.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local employers often post similar roles again. Good luck, and don’t sit on it too long if you’re interested.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.