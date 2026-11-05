🧑‍💼 Knoxville HR Jobs: Multiple Human Resources Roles Hiring Now

Knoxville’s HR scene is busy right now, with openings from trucking to retail ministry. If you’re in people operations or recruiting, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Gables Search Group

Gables Search Group Location: Greater Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead HR for a trucking/transportation division with 450+ drivers and staff, plus two HR Generalists/Recruiters. You’ll handle FMCSA compliance, driver background checks, DOT physicals, benefits, and retention/training programs in a multi-site setup with limited travel. BS + PHR/SPHR and trucking/logistics HR experience are required, and relocation help is available.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-cycle recruiting role supporting a Christ-centered mission and retail thrift locations. You’ll manage sourcing, screening, ATS records, hiring events, and partner closely with store leaders while helping a ministry that serves people experiencing homelessness.

Employer: KARM Stores

Location: Farragut – Knoxville, TN 37922

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,000–$46,000/year

Full-cycle talent acquisition for KARM Stores, from sourcing and interviewing to offers and onboarding, all in support of a Christ-centered mission. You’ll work with hiring managers, manage ATS/HRIS records, handle background checks and compliance, and attend career fairs and hiring events; 1–3 years recruiting/HR or customer service experience and strong people skills are preferred.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—Knoxville HR roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.