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🧑💼 Knoxville HR Jobs: Multiple Human Resources Roles Hiring Now
Knoxville’s HR scene is busy right now, with openings from trucking to retail ministry. If you’re in people operations or recruiting, this is a good moment to make a move.
Human Resources Manager (Trucking)
- Employer: Gables Search Group
- Location: Greater Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead HR for a trucking/transportation division with 450+ drivers and staff, plus two HR Generalists/Recruiters. You’ll handle FMCSA compliance, driver background checks, DOT physicals, benefits, and retention/training programs in a multi-site setup with limited travel. BS + PHR/SPHR and trucking/logistics HR experience are required, and relocation help is available.
Recruiter (Retail Thrift / Ministry)
- Employer: Strive Solutions
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-cycle recruiting role supporting a Christ-centered mission and retail thrift locations. You’ll manage sourcing, screening, ATS records, hiring events, and partner closely with store leaders while helping a ministry that serves people experiencing homelessness.
Recruiter – KARM Stores
- Employer: KARM Stores
- Location: Farragut – Knoxville, TN 37922
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $43,000–$46,000/year
Full-cycle talent acquisition for KARM Stores, from sourcing and interviewing to offers and onboarding, all in support of a Christ-centered mission. You’ll work with hiring managers, manage ATS/HRIS records, handle background checks and compliance, and attend career fairs and hiring events; 1–3 years recruiting/HR or customer service experience and strong people skills are preferred.
If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—Knoxville HR roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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