🍽️ Knoxville Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Knoxville’s food scene is busy and hiring across coffee shops, buffets, campus dining, and catering. Lots of flexible schedules here, from first jobs to management.

Employer: Target

Target Location: Knoxville, TN

Pay: $16.25/hour

Type: Part-time

Help run the in-store Starbucks at Target, crafting drinks and giving guests a friendly, consistent experience. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and learning both coffee skills and general retail support.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

(Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Knoxville, TN

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

Variable by location Type: Full-time

Keep the dining room spotless, tables turned, and guests seated quickly. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and restaurant discounts make this a solid entry role if you like to move and stay busy.

Employer: Captain D’s

Location: Knoxville, TN

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Competitive (not listed) Type: Full-time

Front-line role taking care of guests, from food prep to service. Offers flexible schedules, 50% meal discount on shift, paid training, health benefits for eligible staff, and clear paths to grow into management.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Knoxville, TN (UT campus)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Cook a variety of dishes using standardized recipes in a large campus setting. Great if you already have cooking experience and want steady hours, professional equipment, and a focus on food safety.

Employer: Aramark

Location: Knoxville, TN (UT campus)

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Keep the kitchen running by cleaning dishes, equipment, and work areas. Good entry role if you want to get into campus dining and don’t mind staying on your feet and working evenings/weekends.

Employer: Golden Corral Corporation

Location: Knoxville, TN (8503 Kingston Pike)

Pay: From $16.50/hour, DOE

Type: Part-time (listing also notes full-time available)

Join the opening team for a brand-new buffet, cooking hot items and keeping the buffet stocked. Includes free shift meals, holiday premium pay, flexible schedules, paid time off for eligible staff, and hiring events at the Best Western on N Peters Rd.

Employer: Firehouse Subs

Location: Knoxville, TN

Pay: $12.00–$14.00/hour

Type: Not stated (in-person)

Make and serve subs, run the register, and keep the shop clean in a fast-paced sandwich shop. Offers employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training, food provided, and health insurance.

Employer: Golden Corral Corporation

Location: Knoxville, TN (8503 Kingston Pike)

Pay: From $16.50/hour, DOE

Type: Part-time (listing also notes full-time available)

Bake rolls, desserts, and specialty items for a new buffet location. You’ll get free shift meals, flexible part-time schedules, holiday premium pay, paid time off, and the chance to grow with the restaurant from day one.

Employer: Golden Corral Corporation

Location: Knoxville, TN (8503 Kingston Pike)

Pay: From $17.00/hour, DOE

Type: Part-time (listing also notes full-time available)

Cut and prep steaks, chicken, and carved meats for the buffet. Higher starting pay, free shift meals, holiday premium pay, flexible schedules, paid vacation for eligible staff, and lots of hours around weekends and holidays.

Employer: Golden Corral Corporation

Location: Knoxville, TN (8503 Kingston Pike)

Pay: From $15.50/hour, DOE

Type: Part-time (listing also notes full-time available)

Entry-level role washing dishes and keeping guest and work areas clean—no experience needed. Includes free shift meals, flexible schedules, paid time off, and lots of weekend/holiday shifts.

Employer: Golden Corral Corporation

Location: Knoxville, TN (8503 Kingston Pike)

Pay: From $16.50/hour, DOE

Type: Part-time (in-person)

Prep fruits, veggies, and other ingredients and help with buffet setup. Good bridge role if you’re newer to kitchens but want to learn; includes free shift meals, holiday premium pay, flexible schedules, and paid vacation for eligible staff.

Employer: Golden Corral Corporation

Location: Knoxville, TN (8503 Kingston Pike)

Pay: From $18.00/hour, DOE

Type: Full-time

Entry-level management role running shifts, leading teams, and handling inventory and scheduling. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, free meals, and a structured management training program.

Employer: Buddy's Custom Catering / Bearden Banquet Hall

Location: 5806 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Type: In-person, flexible schedule

Help with food prep, setup, service, and cleanup at events around town. Great if you’re 21+, have a valid TN driver’s license, can lift 50 lbs, and want flexible, event-based work with a relaxed but fast-paced team.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.