👔 Knoxville Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings

Knoxville has some solid leadership roles open right now, from finance to tech to property management. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these are worth a look.

Employer: ORNL Federal Credit Union

ORNL Federal Credit Union Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the entire mortgage operation for 7 Mortgage, from loan officers to post-closing, while driving growth, compliance, and process improvement. This is a senior role for someone with 10+ years in mortgages and 5+ years in financial services management who wants to own strategy, budget, and team performance.

Employer: Helen Ross McNabb Center

Location: Knox County / Knoxville, TN (office + hybrid)

(office + hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$66,139/year (based on experience and education)

Build and run the IT project management function for a major behavioral health nonprofit, guiding projects from intake to completion. Great fit if you have 5+ years of IT project management, strong Microsoft 365 experience, and want your work to directly support healthcare and community services.

Employer: HOA MANAGEMENT

Location: Knoxville, TN (37923)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: From $40,000/year

Manage multiple homeowner and condo associations, handling budgets, vendors, board meetings, and property inspections. This role suits someone with HOA/condo management experience, a college degree, strong communication skills, and the flexibility to attend some evening meetings; benefits include health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good leadership roles in Knoxville don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.