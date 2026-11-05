🎓 Knoxville Education Jobs: Multiple Roles From Classrooms to Coaching

Knoxville’s education scene is busy right now, from college campuses to after‑school programs and youth sports. If you like helping students learn and grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK)

University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK) Location: Knoxville, TN (on campus with some hybrid/remote flexibility)

(on campus with some hybrid/remote flexibility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (based on qualifications and experience)

Lead the financial aid systems that support student access and success at UTK. This role oversees Banner and related tech, supervises a small systems team, and drives automation and innovation in financial aid. Requires a bachelor’s degree, 5+ years in student systems management, and experience with financial aid regulations. Comes with strong UT benefits (generous leave, education benefits, retirement, and more).

Employer: SHADES of Development

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time (about 27.5 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.75–$20.25 per hour, based on experience and education

Help run a well-known afterschool and summer program with no nights or weekends. You’ll lead activities, support staff, and step in as Director when needed. Great for folks with a bachelor’s degree and experience with kids who want flexible weekday hours and benefits like childcare discounts and professional development.

Employer: SHADES of Development

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time (about 8–27.5 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $15.00–$20.25 per hour, based on experience and education

Perfect for college students or anyone needing part-time work. Lead STEM, arts, or healthy lifestyle activities with PreK–5th graders in a fun, adventure-based setting. Weekday-only shifts (no nights/weekends) and flexible schedules, plus employee discounts and parental leave.

Employer: Soccer Shots

Location: Knoxville, TN (serving Knox & Blount County area)

(serving Knox & Blount County area) Type: Full-time (30+ weekly sessions)

(30+ weekly sessions) Pay: $20+ per hour

Coach kids ages 18 months–8 years in short, high-energy soccer sessions that mix sports and learning. You’ll get free uniforms, training, bonuses, and a flexible schedule (weekdays plus Saturday mornings). Great fit if you love soccer and want to make a direct impact on kids in the community.

Employer: Pellissippi State Community College / Tennessee Board of Regents

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Part-time / Adjunct (term-by-term, as-needed)

(term-by-term, as-needed) Salary: Not listed

Teach Educational Leadership Studies courses focused on higher education. You’ll plan and teach classes, evaluate students, and hold office hours. Requires a master’s degree plus either a graduate certificate in leadership studies (15+ hours) or experience in higher ed leadership. Applications are accepted continuously; you’ll need to reapply each year to stay in the pool.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related openings on the same site. Share this with a friend who’s great with kids or thinking about a move into education.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.