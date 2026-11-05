🔧 Knoxville Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Shifts & Pay Levels

Knoxville has a steady stream of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to leadership roles in facilities and maintenance. If you like staying active and keeping spaces in good shape, there’s a mix of part-time, full-time, and contract work to choose from.

Employer: ATC

ATC Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a leadership role over plant maintenance, buildings, grounds, and utility systems. You’ll set priorities, build preventive maintenance programs, manage a budget, and supervise the maintenance team—ideal if you have an engineering background and want to run the whole operation.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$16.50 per hour

You’ll handle daily cleaning and sanitation, operate motorized cleaning equipment, and work as part of a team. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and on-the-job training without strict education requirements.

Employer: White Lodging

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time/Other (hotel engineering role)

Full-time/Other (hotel engineering role) Salary: Not listed

Work in a premium-brand hotel supporting the Chief Engineer with repairs, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Comes with Day 1 medical, PTO, 401(k) match, hotel discounts, and training, great if you want a long-term hospitality maintenance career.

Employer: Clean Team

Location: Knoxville, TN 37921

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Part-time (weekends) Salary: Not listed

Two evening shifts only: Saturday & Sunday, 4:00 p.m.–7:45 p.m. (7.5 hrs/week). Light industrial cleaning with paid training—nice side job if you want extra weekend income without a big time commitment.

Employer: Clean Team

Location: Knoxville, TN 37909

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Weeknight role Monday–Friday, 6:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (20 hrs/week) at a public-works site. Steady schedule, clear routine, and paid training—good if you like predictable evenings and working mostly on your own.

Employer: Sweepers Creepers, LLC

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Salary: $18.00–$20.00 per hour

Operate a sweeper truck and pick up trash and debris during late afternoon to overnight hours. Great if you’re a night owl who wants higher hourly pay, some independence, and paid time off.

Employer: Not listed (independent provider network)

Not listed (independent provider network) Location: Knoxville & East Tennessee

Type: Contract (1099)

Salary: Estimated $38,000–$200,000 per year (project-based)

For established landscaping/outdoor-service businesses with their own tools and insurance. You choose projects, set your own pricing, and control your schedule—ideal if you already run a lawn or property-care company and want more work.

Employer: Clean Team

Location: Knoxville, TN 37909

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Evening cleaning Monday–Friday, 5:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. (20 hrs/week) at a commercial site. Simple, steady routine with paid training—nice fit if you want a second job after daytime work.

Employer: Clean Team

Location: Knoxville, TN 37919

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time cleaning in a medical facility Monday–Friday, 5:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m. (40 hrs/week). Good for night-shift folks who want stable hours, paid training, and work that directly supports patient care.

Employer: Clean Team

Location: Knoxville, TN 37919

Type: Part-time (evenings)

Part-time (evenings) Salary: Not listed

Evening role Monday–Friday, 6:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (25 hrs/week) in a forensic-services facility. Best for someone detail-focused and comfortable following strict instructions in a sensitive environment.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Knoxville’s maintenance and cleaning roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.