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🔧 Knoxville Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Shifts & Pay Levels
Knoxville has a steady stream of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to leadership roles in facilities and maintenance. If you like staying active and keeping spaces in good shape, there’s a mix of part-time, full-time, and contract work to choose from.
Maintenance Manager / Facilities
- Employer: ATC
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This is a leadership role over plant maintenance, buildings, grounds, and utility systems. You’ll set priorities, build preventive maintenance programs, manage a budget, and supervise the maintenance team—ideal if you have an engineering background and want to run the whole operation.
Customer Service Rep (Janitorial)
- Employer: SBM Management Services, LP
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.00–$16.50 per hour
You’ll handle daily cleaning and sanitation, operate motorized cleaning equipment, and work as part of a team. Good fit if you want steady hours, benefits, and on-the-job training without strict education requirements.
Senior Maintenance Technician – Hotel
- Employer: White Lodging
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time/Other (hotel engineering role)
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a premium-brand hotel supporting the Chief Engineer with repairs, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Comes with Day 1 medical, PTO, 401(k) match, hotel discounts, and training, great if you want a long-term hospitality maintenance career.
Weekend Industrial Facility Cleaner – Knoxville
- Employer: Clean Team
- Location: Knoxville, TN 37921
- Type: Part-time (weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Two evening shifts only: Saturday & Sunday, 4:00 p.m.–7:45 p.m. (7.5 hrs/week). Light industrial cleaning with paid training—nice side job if you want extra weekend income without a big time commitment.
Public Works Facility Evening Cleaner – Knoxville
- Employer: Clean Team
- Location: Knoxville, TN 37909
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Weeknight role Monday–Friday, 6:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. (20 hrs/week) at a public-works site. Steady schedule, clear routine, and paid training—good if you like predictable evenings and working mostly on your own.
Overnight Lead Parking Lot Cleaner
- Employer: Sweepers Creepers, LLC
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Type: Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)
- Salary: $18.00–$20.00 per hour
Operate a sweeper truck and pick up trash and debris during late afternoon to overnight hours. Great if you’re a night owl who wants higher hourly pay, some independence, and paid time off.
Outdoor Property Service Subcontractor
- Employer: Not listed (independent provider network)
- Location: Knoxville & East Tennessee
- Type: Contract (1099)
- Salary: Estimated $38,000–$200,000 per year (project-based)
For established landscaping/outdoor-service businesses with their own tools and insurance. You choose projects, set your own pricing, and control your schedule—ideal if you already run a lawn or property-care company and want more work.
Weekday Commercial Facility Cleaner – Knoxville
- Employer: Clean Team
- Location: Knoxville, TN 37909
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Evening cleaning Monday–Friday, 5:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m. (20 hrs/week) at a commercial site. Simple, steady routine with paid training—nice fit if you want a second job after daytime work.
Evening to Overnight Medical Facility Cleaner – Knoxville
- Employer: Clean Team
- Location: Knoxville, TN 37919
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-time cleaning in a medical facility Monday–Friday, 5:30 p.m.–1:30 a.m. (40 hrs/week). Good for night-shift folks who want stable hours, paid training, and work that directly supports patient care.
Forensic Facility Evening Cleaner – Knoxville
- Employer: Clean Team
- Location: Knoxville, TN 37919
- Type: Part-time (evenings)
- Salary: Not listed
Evening role Monday–Friday, 6:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. (25 hrs/week) in a forensic-services facility. Best for someone detail-focused and comfortable following strict instructions in a sensitive environment.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Knoxville’s maintenance and cleaning roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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