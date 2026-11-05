💰 Knoxville Finance Jobs: Multiple Openings in Tax & Consulting

Knoxville’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know taxes and investments. If you’ve got accounting skills or a FINRA license, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Pilot Company (also listed as Pilot Flying J)

Pilot Company (also listed as Pilot Flying J) Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle monthly, quarterly, and annual state and local sales tax returns for a major travel center and fuel company. You’ll generate reports, support W-9 and exemption certificate questions, and help with sales tax audits. Requires a bachelor’s degree, with 1+ year of sales/use tax return prep preferred; CPA is a plus. Role is office-based in Knoxville with <5% travel.

Employer: Fidelity Investments

Location: Knoxville, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + total rewards package (exact amount not listed)

Work in Fidelity’s Investor Center, meeting clients face-to-face to provide personalized financial planning and investment guidance. You’ll manage and grow an existing client base using Fidelity’s open-architecture platform. Requires FINRA Series 7 & 66 (or ability to get 66), strong relationship-building skills, and deep knowledge of investment solutions. Fidelity offers training, career growth support, and tuition reimbursement for certain credentials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.