🛒 Knoxville, IA Retail Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Knoxville’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for both front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2935

Walmart Supercenter #2935 Location: Knoxville, IA (814 W Bell Ave)

Salary: $15 – $28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour shift premiums and performance incentives

+ possible shift premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time , Mid-Shift & Closing

, Why it’s interesting: You’ll pick and pack online grocery and general merchandise orders, help with substitutions, and keep customers happy at pickup. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k) with stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs even for part-timers.

Employer: Casey’s

Casey’s Location: Knoxville, IA

Salary: $47,500 – $56,800/year + quarterly and annual performance bonuses

+ quarterly and annual performance bonuses Type: Full-Time

Why it’s interesting: Lead a busy convenience store, manage a team, oversee food, merchandising, and store operations, and grow your leadership career. Strong benefits package with 401(k) + 6% match, health, dental, vision, paid vacation/sick/volunteer time, bonding leave, and a clear path to move up.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Knoxville, IA

Salary: Not listed (competitive wages noted)

Not listed (competitive wages noted) Type: Full-Time

Why it’s interesting: Great if you like cars and customer service. You’ll help customers at the counter and on the phone, look up parts, handle the register, do light in-store services (like wiper installs and battery tests), and sometimes make deliveries. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.