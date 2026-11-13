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Local Authority
East Knox FFA Advanced team takes 4th at county Parliamentary Procedure event
By From East Knox FFA,10 days ago
HOWARD — Three East Knox FFA teams competed in the Knox County Parliamentary Procedure competitions recntly at the Ramser Center on the Knox County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon.
The team must complete a test over their general knowledge of parliamentary procedure according to Roberts Rules of Order. The secretary must also take neat and accurate minutes of the meeting.